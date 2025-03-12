Bella Hadid is so back. Since the supermodel burst onto the scene in 2015, she’s easily become a fashion week fixture, walking the most coveted runways for years. In 2022, however, she began a two-year hiatus from the catwalk. Not that she didn’t keep busy; she worked on launching a fragrance line, Orebella, and deployed her modeling skills to star in its campaigns.

It wasn’t until September 2024 that she made her fashion week comeback for one show: Saint Laurent’s. And apparently, she’s making the one-show-per-season philosophy a new tradition.

For over a month, style savants have been waiting for a Hadid Fall/Winter 2025 runway sighting. It wasn’t until the very last day of fashion month that she graced one runway with her signature strut. Naturally, it was Saint Laurent’s.

Bella’s Sheer Lace Number

The French maison has always been at the forefront of fashion’s most coveted and most divisive trends — the see-through trend included. In fact, at last year’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, 75% of runway looks were completely diaphanous and nip-baring. Saint Laurent leaned into the same skin-baring style for the show on Tuesday, March 11 — especially for Hadid’s ensemble.

The Orebella founder wore a deep royal blue dress completely crafted in lace. It featured a boxy, power shoulder moment and an above-the-knee hem. Save for the shoulder pads and belt, which were opaque, everything else was completely see-through.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Peep Her See-Through Pockets

People often wax poetic about dresses with pockets for their hidden functionality. Hadid’s piece also featured the same functional slits, but they’re unlike anything you’ve probably seen before. Since the pockets were crafted in the same decadent fabric, they were also completely sheer, fully showing off Hadid’s hands tucked inside them.

She accessorized with the pointiest pointed-toe pumps.

THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

Gigi Slayed The Runway, Too

She wasn’t the only Hadid making waves in Paris. Her sister, Gigi, also fired up the fashion group chats when she walked for Miu Miu in a boxy gray coat, pistachio-colored knee-high-socks, and brown loafers.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

No one does it like this duo.