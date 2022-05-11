One of the most cringe-worthy accessory trends from the early-aughts might just become your new favorite outfit addition for summer 2k22. That is, of course, thanks to a little inspiration from Bella Hadid who just wore a bedazzled waist adornment straight out of fashion’s most questionable era.

Bella Hadid stepped out in NYC on Tuesday with boyfriend Marc Kalman wearing an all-leather look. For date night, she donned a pair of high-waisted leather flares with a sunny, keyhole cut-out bodysuit and a matching, racer-style leather jacket by Yamaha. On an already very aughts outfit, the most 2000s part of her look was a statement belt that boasted a giant, bedazzled butterfly (anther massive trend you thought would never resurface).

It would be Hadid to bring back yet another controversial trend from 2001. She’s already championed low-rise pants, visible thongs, bandana-hem sweaters, and more, so it was only a matter of time before statement belts hit the mix.

Two decades ago, the jumbo, statement belt was a wardrobe staple, rarely used to *actually* hold up a pair of pants. More often, it was fastened around the waist or hips, layered atop tunics, crop tops, and dresses (which where themselves already layered over flare jeans). Aptly named, these belts were worn purely to make a statement — and Hadid did just that.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images