Alright, I’m officially calling it: thongs are going to be the hottest accessory of summer 2022. With the thong-heavy styles of the Met Gala and Hollywood’s chicest treating street style like a boudoir shoot, this Y2K trend isn’t going anywhere — in fact, it’s only going to get more popular.

While Dua Lipa remins the reigning queen of this spicy trend, Bella Hadid is easily the princess. On Sunday, paparazzi caught the supermodel strolling in NYC shamelessly sporting the trend, once again (as she should). Hadid donned an ultra-cropped black top with cut-out detailing with a The Devil Wears Prada-esque pearl Chanel necklace, and low-rise, baggy leather pants.

Here's where the visible thong comes into play — she donned a black G-string, hiked up high on her hips, revealing a full-on "whale tale,” as Leslie Knope so eloquently put it.

Hadid has used this sassy styling trick before — and in every setting imaginable. She wore a thong swimsuit with jeans at Art Basel, she flaunted a G-string at the VMAs, she wore little more at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, and she even took the catwalk for Versace in a polish pantsuit with her designer thong peeking out.

The 25-year-old model expertly pulled her monochromatic ensemble together with a pair of vintage Chanel sunglasses, a shoulder back, and glossy patent leather Miista boots featuring a vintage, square-toe design. Personally, I can’t look away.

