Bella Hadid Just Revived This ‘Ugly’ 2000s Sweater Trend

I love you Bella Hadid, but you’re bringing me down.

Or, rather, should I say, back — back to the early-aughts, back to days spent crammed inside a hot dressing room with my mother trying to make the case for a nonsensical sweater that I just had to have.

This fever dream (er, nightmare) was triggered by the supermodel and expert wearer-of-polarizing-pieces when she was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, wearing a sweater plucked directly out of a dELiA*s catalog.

It’s off-the-shoulder! It’s ribbed! It’s pale, Baby-Spice-pink! It has an asymmetrical, bandana hem... for some reason? If that weren’t enough, Hadid paired it with micro sunglasses, painted jeans, and pointed-toe, western boots. To quote writer Emily Kirkpatrick, “I truly have not seen one of these sweaters since 2004.”

Look, I’ve come to terms with the early-aughts’ overt and overwhelming resurgence. Corsets? Great! Micro miniskirts? Also fine! I’ve even come around to the concept of low-rise jeans (thanks, in large part, to Rihanna and her iconic maternity style)! But I have to draw the line somewhere — and it’s here, at Bella’s triangle hemline.

Hadid fully pulled off this look, but, please, for the love of 2000s middle schoolers everywhere, don’t make this a thing.

