Hulu’s Love Story aired its finale last week, but the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect is showing no signs of slowing down. Beauty girls are copying her foiled cashmere ‘do, while fashionistas are reviving ‘90s minimalism and scouring resale haunts for vintage Calvin Klein. Even one of her simplest accessories has viewers in a collective chokehold: her plastic headband.

Throughout the show, Sarah Pidgeon’s Bessette was portrayed wearing the headpiece on more than one occasion. Now, TikTok has over 11 million posts related to “Headband CBK,” with some trekking all the way to C.O. Bigelow in New York City, the exact place the late icon bought hers from. And if you needed proof that A-listers aren’t immune to the accessory’s appeal, just take a look at Bella Hadid’s recent ‘fits.

Bella’s Kennedy Fever

Early this week, Hadid shared photos from an Orebella event in Milan, where her ensemble seemingly paid homage to the chicest members (yes, plural) of the Kennedy clan. She wore CBK’s go-to hair topper in black, which effectively propped up her bouffant.

The supermodel paired it with an elegant ivory skirt suit that included a subtly cropped jacket and a swishy A-line knee-length skirt. If you’ll recall, suiting was the signature look of matriarch Jackie O — although the former First Lady’s sets often featured more structured pencil skirts.

Courtesy of Orebella

Her Modern Add-On

While many aspire to channel CBK (or even Jackie O) in theory, wearing their looks IRL can be tricky. No one wants to look like they’re cosplaying or seem too on the nose in the wake of the Hulu series. Thankfully, Hadid’s look could serve as a blueprint for giving the Kennedy aesthetic a modern-day flair. All it takes is a trendy pair of shoes.

Courtesy of Orebella

She wore a combination of two buzzy spring trends — animal prints and peep-toes — which immediately gave the sophisticated look an edgier undertone. It’s proof that no two aesthetics are mutually exclusive. Prim staples can be cool, while maximalist “mob wife” pieces can be elegant.

Even if you venture beyond headbands and decide to replicate CBK’s exact outfit formulas, a fun animal print mule will instantly give it a contemporary feel.

Her Headband Affair Continues

On Thursday, April 2, Hadid shared a second outfit that featured the headband, as well as its versatility. In a photo dump celebrating her best friend Yasmine Diba’s birthday, she shared a pic from a beach getaway in which she wore a cropped white tee, mini denim skirt, and an ivory headband.

Headband mania is officially back. Blair Waldorf would be so proud.