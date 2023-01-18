“New year, new ‘do” is the slogan many beauty lovers live by, as the start of a new year is prime time for a switch-up. This is something Bella Hadid has chosen to do: The supermodel and Kin Euphorics co-founder just revealed a major hair transformation on Instagram, where she has clearly bid adieu to her dark brunette roots to make way for her new blonde, Marilyn Monroe-esque curled bob. Cue jaw drop.

Hadid credited celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight for her new hair. In the Insta video, she’s seen zhushing up her platinum blonde curls with what looks like hairspray, looking like a spitting image of the iconic Hollywood star. This hair change comes just a month after Hadid shocked followers with the debut of her “honey chamomile” blonde strands, a warm and dozy hue that was already a far cry from the model’s signature dark locks.

Of course, Marilyn Monroe has long been a style and beauty icon; her influence spans decades and will continue to do so for years to come. As of late, however, Monroe has been the center of all fashion and beauty trends. Ana de Armas' portrayal of the late actor in the controversial film Blonde last year was another transformation that everyone raved about. Kim Kardashian also went platinum blonde and infamously wore (and possibly damaged) the Bob Mackie dress that Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962. And while it seems like it might be just a wig for an upcoming project or photoshoot (you can briefly see a long dark braid hanging low at the nape of Hadid’s neck underneath all those blonde curls), one thing is for certain: Monroecore is here to stay.

As for 2023 hair trends, Hadid’s new look — real or not — is right on target with what experts predict will be huge in the new year. Celebrity hairstylist and founder of Andrew Fitzsimons hair care Andrew Fitzsimons recently told Bustle that the short bob will be all over everyone’s social feeds. “The short bob is a look that will have its moment in 2023,” he said. “Not only do I love the fact that this is a great haircut for those with thick hair, but I love that you can style it with longer layers to keep the bob in the right length and shape.”

If you needed more reasons to join the short hair club, take this as your sign.