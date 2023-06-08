Bella Hadid Says This Mantra Every Day To Get Rid Of Self-Doubt

If you scroll through Bella Hadid’s Instagram feed, or perhaps listen to her speak in an interview, you’ll notice how spiritual she truly is. What’s more, the youngest Hadid sister uses her platform as one of the most sought-after faces within the modeling industry for some serious good, advocating for her fellow Palestinians (along with any group of people dealing with hardship), and begging those who are listening to connect through love, never hate.

Earlier in 2023, she shared via Instagram that she had officially gone five months without a single sip of alcohol — and looking as radiant as ever, might I add. In turn, Hadid made it crystal clear that she has been living that high-vibrational life with every new launch from Kin Euphorics — the feel-good, non-alcoholic beverage brand she serves as co-founder of.

Now her buzzy beverage company has partnered with The Mayfair Group — the company that created those viral sweatshirts emblazoned with the word “Empathy” you’ve seen on your TikTok feed — to launch not only a cozy crewneck filled with angelic mantras and art, but also a phone line that anyone can call to receive some affirmations based on your specific needs (and spoken by Bella Hadid herself).

Below, Hadid shares more with Bustle about the newfound partnership, as well as what mantras she personally uses within her daily practice.

Kin Euphorics

Why did you decide to partner with The Mayfair Group on this collaboration for Kin?

I really resonate with what they stand for. [Kin Euphorics and The Mayfair Group] are so connected on so many different levels. For us, it's really about being able to have that joy and that energy — healing yourself, so you can help heal others.

How did you come up with the slogan "need more light in your life, angels on speed dial?”

I want others to remember that you will be forever loved for your heart, for the empathy and compassion you have for the world and nature. Through small acts of kindness, we can all be someone's angel and make the world a better place.

Kin Euphorics

When someone dials the number on the sweatshirt, they are greeted with some mantras. Do you have any mantras you use each day or in tough times?

I’ve got a journal full of mantras, many of which inspired this collaboration. “I am the solution to my own self-healing, growth, love, and change. Everything I need is in my own power”. This mantra is my reminder that anything I desire is already within me — believe in yourself and never doubt your ability to change the world.

What are some things you do to prioritize your mental health everyday?

Our purpose in life is, and will always be, connection, love, and community. Surrounding myself with like-minded people who bring out the best in me and support my dreams is key to a meaningful life — collective consciousness really can elevate your vibration.