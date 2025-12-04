When Bella Hadid goes to work, she makes it count. The model has spent a lot of time in recent years focusing on projects like her fragrance line, Ôrebella, and her equestrian side quest. But lately, she’s returned to the modeling game, walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and posing for an array of ad campaigns and magazine covers — all in spicy looks, of course.

On Dec. 4, Hadid shared behind-the-scenes photos from her new cover shoot for Dazed, giving an inside look into how some of her spicy outfits came together. She showed off a variety of crop tops, plus a tiny skirt set that Sabrina Carpenter would be proud of.

Bella’s Lacy Miniskirt

Taking to Instagram, Hadid showed how she styled one of her spiciest yet most whimsical looks. She donned a wrap-up crop top featuring a Grecian-style blue marble print, draping shoulders, short sleeves with tie-up strings, and white fringe dotting the asymmetrical hem.

She paired her top with an itty-bitty white mini skirt, which was so short that it could’ve passed for undies. The frilly lace dotting the waistline and hem made it look even more like lingerie. She completed her ’fit with a statement necklace covered in elaborate gems.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

In a separate photo, Hadid ditched her bohemian-esque crop top and flaunted underboob in a tiny lacy bra top that matched her miniskirt.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Bella’s Sporty Crop Top

In another behind-the-scenes snapshot, Hadid switched vibes and went for a more relaxed fit, without sacrificing spice or drama. She wore a midriff-baring black crop top with white racing stripes along the sleeves and a red soundwave pattern, adding a sporty feel.

She contrasted her top with some unexpected shiny accessories, including silver chain cuffs and a beaded gold headdress with red and green embellishments.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Leave it to Hadid to make contrasting aesthetics look totally seamless.