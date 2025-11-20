Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent doesn’t need help in the marketing department. The clothes can speak for themselves. But if it did tap someone to effectively get the masses to swipe their credit cards, it better be Bella Hadid.

The supermodel’s love for the French institution runs deep. It’s the only label she walks for anymore every fashion month. And when she’s not strutting in the brand’s shows or recreating her runway looks in its campaigns, she’s modeling its wares on red carpets and magazine covers, such as her most recent one.

Bella’s Spicy Sportif Look

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, Dust magazine shared the two new covers Hadid fronted for its Winter 2025/Spring 2026 issue. In one of the layouts, photographed by duo Luigi and Iango, Hadid delicately balanced two seemingly diametric aesthetics: lingerie dressing and sportif chic.

For the former, Hadid posed in a satin ivory bodysuit with thick lace trims in a skin-baring high-cut more commonly found in the boudoir. For the latter, the Orebella founder had it styled with a ’70s-inspired athletic anorak in a mint green hue, which she wore over her romper-style nightie.

Patterned after Saint Laurent’s signature boxy silhouette, this, too, featured exaggerated padded shoulders. To give it a color-coordinated moment, the topper was accented by a V-shaped ivory strip.

The entire ’fit was straight from Saint Laurent’s Resort 2026 collection, whose lookbook was released early this week.

Her Fruity Accessories

Vaccarello clearly had fun designing this collection — the proof is in the details. Throughout the lookbook, models wore accessories ornamented with fruits (see: grapes growing on heeled lace-up sandals, limes dangling from earrings, and lemons sprouting on bracelets). Hadid adorned herself similarly, reaching for a pair of statement gold earrings with ombré red cherries.

As for the rest of her accoutrements, she wore wooden bangles on one wrist and a gold cuff on another.

Take Two

For her second cover, Hadid pulled from the same Resort 2026 collection. This time, she wore a lightweight nylon jacket in a rich chocolate tone, the sheen lending an almost leather-esque quality. This time she went Accessory Lite, keeping it sleek with her slicked bun and barely there makeup.

Double the slay.