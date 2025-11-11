Bella Hadid contains multitudes. While the model embraces many of today’s naked fashion trends, especially for the Victoria’s Secret runway, she’s also proven to be a country girl at heart, as shown with her recent Frankie’s Bikinis campaigns. However, once in a while, Hadid’s not afraid to bring back some trends that some may consider to be a little... cheugy.

Over the weekend, Hadid traveled to Kuwait for two very special reasons: to launch her fragrance brand ‘Ôrebella in the Middle East and to celebrate her father’s 77th birthday. For the occasion, she wore a corpcore look that was both a little spicy and even a tad cheugy.

Bella’s Peplum Suit

Taking to Instagram, Hadid shared a slideshow of photos from the ‘Ôrebella launch celebrations, where she kept things buttoned up with a business-forward ensemble. She donned a sculptural red blouse, featuring a fitted bustier with a slightly plunging collar, leading to a curved peplum hem with oversized pockets and a tiny cutout teasing her midriff.

She paired her blouse with a matching hourglass skirt, completing the full corporate siren aesthetic with a cheugy twist.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

When it came to accessories, Hadid didn’t disappoint. She wore a geometric gold choker necklace with an orbular pendant, and several gold statement rings, all of which perfectly complemented the sculptural ‘Ôrebella bottle in her hands.

On the red carpet, she wore pointed-toe kitten heels with matching red laces and soles. But afterward, she changed into a contrasting pair of black leather pumps.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

She Can Make Cheugy Look Great

Hadid has a knack for turning cheugy nostalgic trends into modern and sophisticated looks. Back in December, she made the Canadian tuxedo look chic with a corpcore twist, pairing a fitted denim blazer with a matching pencil skirt, all from Roberto Cavalli’s 2002 collection.

She added some punk contrast with her accessories, carrying an oversized black leather Sac de Jour bag from Saint Laurent and completing her look with matching knee-high boots.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

A year prior, she stepped out in New York wearing none other than yoga pants, millennials’ favorite athleisure staple, with a low-rise fit and flared bottoms. She paired her gray garments with a matching zip-up jacket, which she left partly open to create a plunging neckline.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She added even more 2012 vibes by accessorizing with aviator sunglasses, a black headband, and white Nike sneakers. Leave it to Hadid to redefine cheugy for all of us.