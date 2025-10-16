Nothing excites fashion girls more than a surprise appearance by Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Last year, when the lingerie behemoth returned to stage its annual runway after a six-year-hiatus, jaws dropped when she unexpectedly showed up as the finale walk, strutting to a live performance by Cher. Though the brand had previously teased some models who were making comebacks, the Ôrebella founder was among the few kept hush-hush, alongside Kate Moss and Tyra Banks.

The intimates empire pulled the same stunt for the 2025 VS Fashion Show. After announcing that her sister, Gigi, was walking, the label kept silent on whether the other Hadid, who’s been walking the show since 2016, would also be making an appearance. It wasn’t until photos popped up of her in New York that style savants got their hopes up — and rightfully so. On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Bella walked not once, but twice down the runway, wearing the spiciest lingerie sets imaginable.

Bella’s Red-Hot Number

While Karol G was performing her set, a blonde Bella strutted down the runway in an all-red look. It included a satin bra and matching thong pulled high up her hips, and a garter belt which held up her sheer lace tights. Even her heeled sandals were in a similar metallic red hue. For added drama, which the show is known for, she also held on to a voluminous train trailing behind.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Bring On The Sparkle

Like last year, Bella was the designated model to close the show. For the task, she wore a matching set that included a white lace bra and thong for the base. On top, she layered a criss-cross topper of a rhinestone-encrusted fringe that was more of a harness than an actual garment. It added movement to her every step. Oh, and she wore gigantic white wings, of course, which she pegged at around 60 pounds.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Her Sister Walked, Too

It was a sisterly affair. Gigi also rocked two looks last night, including a pink lace cami-style bra and matching high-waist undies, with a dramatic coat covered in 3D floral appliqués.

For her second number, the Guest in Residence founder strutted out bedecked with her own set of white wings, which paired perfectly with her silken romper.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2

The Hadid sisters always slay.