Bella Hadid’s LBD Had A Plunging Neckline That Went Past Her Navel

Bella Hadid may have stepped back from modeling, but her sartorial game hasn’t suffered. From riding horses and tending to the goats on her family farm to posing for high-fashion campaigns, the model doesn’t miss a chance to dress up. Of course, when it’s time to promote her Orebella fragrance line, Hadid truly brings her best foot forward.

To celebrate her newest scent, Nightcap, Hadid threw an intimate party in the woods with her friends and an astrology reader — all while sporting a flirty and feminine look.

Bella’s Plunging LBD

Hadid wore a stunning little black dress (LBD) from Christian Dior by John Galliano circa 2003 for her launch event. The low-cut neckline went past her navel, putting her midriff on full display. The midi-dress also features a ruffled hem and cinched waistline.

Hadid kept things simple but spiritual for her accessories, rocking a ruby pendant necklace with a gold chain and strappy heels.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

She Loves A Low-Cut Moment

Plunging necklines are one of Hadid’s go-to fashion staples for any occasion. In May, Hadid wore another low-cut gown to the Cannes Film Festival, this time from Gucci’s Spring 2005 collection.

The tan halter neck dress had lattice details across her waist and sides, framing strategically placed cutouts at her hips. She accompanied the look with matching ballet flats and two jaw-dropping diamond necklaces.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid established her love of low-cut looks after walking in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Show. She attended the after-party in a see-through gown. The sequined, chain-link dress had a large slit, open back, and a plunging neckline that almost reached her black underwear.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She complimented the shimmery look with equally shiny accessories, wearing silver heels with a rhinestone-studded bag.