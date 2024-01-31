If you’re looking for a visual history of bygone Y2K fads, just follow Bella Hadid’s street style. The supermodel has something of an early 2000s fixation and is typically the first to harken back to long-forgotten Y2K trends — no matter how cheugy they’ve been deemed in current fashion vernacular.

Thus far, she’s brought back yoga pants, high-rise jeans, and UGG boots, among other forgotten staples. Her preferred naughties trend, however, is also its most controversial: the exposed thong.

Hadid has been fearlessly showing off her slinky undies since 2018. She wore a simple black thong beneath a flimsy dress to celebrate her birthday and rocked the notorious Y2K whale tail with gusto on a casual stroll in New York.

In fact, her repeated takes on the look practically predicted (and, more likely, kicked off) the exposed thong’s 2023-era comeback. Ahead, six times Hadid mastered the visible thong trend.

Her Birthday LBD

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2022, Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in New York, wearing a head-turner of a ’fit. She chose a fitted midi with a plunging neckline constructed from sheer lace.

Her choice of undies — a slinky G-string pulled high on her hips — was a deliberate play on the dress’ vertical lines. Topped off with a leather jacket, the look was both daring and effortlessly cool.

Her Low-Cut Sparkler

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Back when Victoria’s Secret mounted its highly-anticipated fashion shows annually, Hadid was a runway regular. The former VS Angel stomped down catwalks wearing all sorts of lingerie — thongs included. After walking in the November 2018 show, Hadid showed up to the after-party in an undies-forward look of her own.

She wore a risqué shimmery halter creation with a low, low back and an even lower front. The number was entirely see-through, perfect for flaunting her black thong. An appropriate choice, given the occasion.

Her Barely-There Mini

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In November 2018, the model donned a micro mini skin-tone dress that was completely diaphanous. She wore nothing underneath, save for a simple black thong. At the same time, she also rocked TikTok’s “wrong shoe theory” years before it was given a catchy name.

Her Strappy Whale Tail

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

In 2022, Hadid was totally plugged into her cool-girl ethos. While out and about in New York, she wore a fitted crop sweater and leather trousers. Even with the high-rise fit, Hadid still found a way to let her matching G-string peek out. Her massive claw clip completed the perfectly 2000s picture.

Her Beaded Naked Dress

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

After the 2017 Met Gala, Hadid attended one of the many post-soiree events in a very sheer mini dress embellished with spiky beaded fringe. The ornate embellishments, however, served as a foreground for the actual focus of her look: the black strips of nipple tape and the undies she put on display. Iconic.

Her NSFW Suiting

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As much as she loves rocking this look of her own volition, Hadid has also flaunted many a thong on the runway. She’s flaunted strappy undergarments for Coperni, Thom Browne, and more. Her most memorable look, however, debuted at Versace’s men’s show during Milan Fashion Week SS20.

Under a glitzy blazer and trousers combo, Hadid displayed her rhinestone-encrusted bra and thong. Equipped with jewelry of its own, her panties featured metallic monogram hardware on each hip. These days, monogrammed designer undies have become an easy favorite of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.