In 2025, showing butt cleavage was the go-to sartorial play on red carpets, with nearly every major style star leaning into the look in dresses with ultra-low dips. Bella Hadid, however, saw the trend and said, “Hold my beer.”

Over the weekend, the Ôrebella founder reinterpreted the butt-baring style, giving it a much more daring, more contemporary update. Instead of merely exposing hints of booty cleavage, Hadid displayed nearly her entire behind via multiple cutouts.

Bella’s Bum-Forward LBD...

On Saturday, Jan. 24, Hadid posted a photo dump on Instagram of what she’s been up to, which included seemingly attending a masquerade party where she played cards and wore a lace mask.

While the face accessory was potentially meant to render her incognito, the supermodel’s choice of attire did quite the opposite. Pulling from the 2001 archives of Jean Paul Gaultier has that effect, especially if the item in question was a plunging halter dress with the deepest low back and 12 oval cutouts across her entire butt, lined by rosettes across the center. The gown’s slits were so large that even her beige thong peered through. The rest of Hadid’s little black dress looked relatively nondescript, crafted in a skintight jersey fabric.

While others would likely let the slashes be the only statement-making details, she piled on the drama with thick gold jewelry, including a gold cuff on each wrist, massive chunky rings, and a more muted chunky pair of earrings.

... & Cheeky Bikinis

When Hadid wasn’t playing games, she was relaxing on yachts. In another snapshot, she straddled a boat’s couch wearing a two-toned bikini. Her top was a classic triangle bra in white, which she paired with pleated pink shorts with the cheekiest cut and a see-through lace trim in a lighter shade of pink. It looked like something straight out of a loungewear catalog.

She accessorized her beach ‘fit with two strands of pearl necklaces and chunky bangles on each wrist.

Her bikini curation didn’t stop there either. The Beauty star wore a second bikini; this time, it was a gray triangle top with a contrasting red string. She paired it with red cycling shorts-style bottoms that fully showed butt cheeks.

Keeping everything coordinated, Hadid topped off the look with a red bandana and layers of crimson bead necklaces.

Cheeky slays.