Having a supermodel as a founder comes with certain benefits. As Bella Hadid’s brainchild, Ôrebella is reaping all the rewards — and lately, that means plenty of promotional campaigns and photo shoots, featuring Hadid herself.

The model-turned-mogul has made a name for herself in the olfactory world since starting her fragrance line in the spring of 2024. Over a year and a half later, she’s come out with a number of mood-boosting scents, but she’s not ready to leave the fashion world behind completely. Instead, Hadid has made a habit of combining her two loves, shooting a number of fashion-forward campaigns for Ôrebella.

Bella’s Plunging Dress

Advertising a scent can be difficult. “It’s so different than having a makeup or clothing company,” Hadid said to Harper’s Bazaar. “You can’t smell through the internet, so that’s the most complicated part, especially when I’m making fragrances that are so true to who I am.”

Despite these challenges, Hadid and the Ôrebella team have done their best to visually express the fragrances through styled campaigns. In a Nov. 23 shoot with photographer Sharna Osborne for Ôrebella’s Nightcap fragrance, Hadid channeled the gourmand scent’s ginger and cardamom twist in a gown with a plunging neckline.

The halter-neck dress featured a dramatic neckline that dipped down to Hadid’s navel, where the nearly-sheer fabric met in a knot.

Hadid brought major ‘90s supermodel vibes to the shoot, mirroring the minimalist glamour of the era in a wide-brimmed black hat that could have come from The Parent Trap’s iconic wedding dress photo shoot. Simple, diamond stud earrings added a classic touch.

1 / 2

Hadid’s glam was sleek: a slicked-back bun, nude lip, and sharply winged eyeliner completed the chic look.

Bella’s Flaming Hot Look

Hadid has been bringing her A-game to her Ôrebella shoots. In a Nov. 16 campaign for her Blooming Fire scent, she channeled the fragrance’s tropical warmth.

Styled by Ben Rucos, Hadid wore a mustard yellow stand-neck jacket from Yves Saint Laurent. She paired the suede jacket with a pair of onyx and gold statement earrings. Once again, Hadid took notes from past fashion eras, wearing her hair in a ‘60s-style beehive, with her bangs styled in a dramatic side part.

1 / 2

Smells like a fashion icon.