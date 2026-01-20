Once mid-January hits and the cold settles in, it’s tempting to daydream about the highlights of the holiday season. December is full of yuletide celebrations, PTO, and Christmas cookies, whereas January is decidedly less spirited. It’s hard not to feel a little festive nostalgia — even for super models like Bella Hadid. On Jan. 19, the Ôrebella founder shared an Instagram post looking back on her Christmas celebrations and giving fans a belated look at her plunging holiday ‘fit.

Bella’s Wrap Top

Hadid is a globetrotting super model, but her holiday season travel was confined to the United States. Over Christmas, she spent her time in Texas, Pennsylvania, and California. No matter where she went, she maintained her status as a fashion maven.

Hadid infused all of her festive ‘fits with her signature western touch, but she experimented with other aesthetics as well. In her Jan. 19 Instagram post, Hadid proved that balletcore and cowboycore go hand-in-hand.

In a mirror selfie, Hadid wore a cropped wrap top with a plunging neckline. She paired the bright red shirt with a matching striped button-down, worn unbuttoned and tied in a knot at her waist. She added dark-wash jeans to the look, accessorizing with a silver-studded brown belt, blue-rimmed trucker cap, and turquoise jewelry.

Her New Fave Accessory

Based on her photo dump, it’s safe to say that Hadid has a new go-to accessory: a trucker hat. Hadid isn’t afraid to repeat-wear her favorite pieces, and it looks like Y2K-era cap is her newest fave.

In the Instagram post, Hadid also donned a white hat with a red brim featuring the phrase “Aura Donor.” This hat is part of a collab between Ôrebella and the Mayfair Group, a clothing brand known for its inspirational slogans.

Hadid paired the cap with an oversized sweatshirt from the collection, which featured the phrase “Divine timing always wins” across the chest. She accessorized the ‘fit with wood beaded bracelets on one hand and a white, fingerless lace glove on the other.

Looks like 2026 has already found its aura queen.