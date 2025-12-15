Bella Hadid is playing Santa Claus. Over the weekend, the supermodel headed to Ulta to announce the launch of her fragrance brand Orebella’s limited-edition holiday sets. Fittingly, she cosplayed as famed gift-giver, channeling a key element of his iconic ‘fit.

Bella’s Western Santa Look

Like clockwork, regardless of their signature style, the chicest fashion stars tend to dress like Saint Nick when the holidays roll around. This year, for example, A-listers including Emily Ratajkowski and Millie Bobby Brown have already rocked Santa reds, propping the color up as one of winter’s biggest microtrends. As expected, when Hadid donned the same color palette, she didn’t disappear into Kris Kringle’s aesthetic. Instead, she added her own twist to the Santa-inspired ensemble, taking it from the North Pole to the Wild Wild West.

Hadid’s key ruby item came in the form of a foldover long-sleeved sweater. If you’ll recall, the off-the-shoulder-style top was a big hit in the early aughts, worn by the likes of Hilary Duff and Regina George in Mean Girls. For a more casual, off-duty model vibe, Hadid tucked it into high-waist bootcut jeans, which elongated her already tall frame.

Ever the cowboycore aficionado, she gave the ’fit a Western flair by adding a thick brown leather belt with a gold buckle, as well as the horse girl pièce de résistance, cowboy boots, also painted in a striking garnet.

For a coordinated moment, she accessorized with a shiny bedazzled dome ring and opticals wrapped in a red frame.

A Second Crimson Look

Days later, on Monday, Dec. 15, Hadid shared a campaign video for Orebella, which she starred in. Clearly, her love for the Claus-ian aesthetic hasn’t waned one bit. In it, she wore another off-the-shoulder piece, albeit much more romantic. Crafted in lace, it featured a scallop trim and a décolletage-baring V-shape.

She paired her attire with stud earrings, a similarly reddish lipstick, and a chic updo.

Who knew the Santa aesthetic could be so versatile?