As one of — if not the — top supermodels in the world, Bella Hadid has just about every designer’s catalog at her disposal (including her sister Gigi’s brand, Guest in Residence). She practically never has to repeat an item of clothing or accessory. Ever. So when she does rock a piece more than once, it’s definitely worth investigating.

Over the last few days, the Orebella founder flaunted her sartorial range in New York. She effortlessly codeswitched aesthetics from Carrie Bradshaw-inspired to an archival masterpiece to sporty cool. Regardless of her style persona, however, all her ’fits had one thing in common: a Coach tote bag.

Bella’s Carrie Bradshaw Capris

On Sunday, July 14, the supermodel was spotted out in a black-and-white number. Hadid beat the heat wave in a summery cotton top with an off-the-shoulder neckline and billowy sleeves. The ivory crop fell right below her bust, fully exposing her torso. From Guizio, the piece retails for $178 and is currently still available.

Her choice of bottoms, fitted black capri pants, was reminiscent of fictional style stars past — specifically, Carrie Bradshaw.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Back when SATC was still on, New York’s favorite columnist debuted several looks in pants that hit just below the knees. Carrie wore capris in denim, pinstripes, and even tie-dye iterations.

After decades of being dubbed passé, the pant style is officially trending again.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid completed her look with mules and tight curls, aka more Carrie-esque details.

Her $495 Tote Bag

The key items in Hadid’s look (namely the crop and capris) were shrunken in fit. Naturally, her lone supersized accessory chicly stood out.

Slung across her shoulder was a capacious black tote bag made with natural grain leather. Designed by Coach, the piece retails for $495.

It’s Her New Staple

It’s not the first time the supermodel has worn the bag. In fact, she’s worn it thrice in one weekend.

On Friday, Hadid edged up her vibe in a white graphic tank top and emerald green leather pants. The flared bottoms were archival — a Tom Ford-era relic from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection. She paired the look with pointed-toe pumps and Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A day prior, Hadid’s fashion M.O. was completely different, proving that a great black tote can go with anything — including a sporty ensemble. She wore a red vintage sweatshirt with booty shorts and paired it with matching cherry sneakers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid just singlehandedly turned this into the new it bag.