Bella Hadid Revived The “Ludicrously Capacious” Bag At Milan Fashion Week

No matter what city is hosting, Fashion Week is Bella Hadid’s time to shine. Whenever the supermodel makes an appearance, she’s sporting iconic looks on the catwalk for major labels — who could forget her iconic Coperni spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week 2022? — but her habit of setting trends isn’t exclusive to the runway. Hadid’s model-off-duty ‘fits draw just as much fanfare (and rightfully so).

New York and London Fashion Week may have officially wrapped without any sign of Hadid, but don’t fret, Milan Fashion Week is just getting started. On Feb. 25, Hadid arrived in Italy, making her presence known with the quintessential loud-luxury accessory: a ludicrously capacious bag.

Bella’s Model-Off-Duty Style

Hadid’s arrival in Milan immediately drew questions about which fashion house she would be walking for, and her outfit offered some Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans. She stepped out in head-to-toe Prada ahead of her appearance in the designer’s show that evening.

The model embodied it-girl energy in a leather blouson jacket from the brand, zipped to the top, and paired with dark-wash, five-pocket jeans. She cuffed her pants to show off her black leather Prada loafers and topped off the look with a pair of the label’s oversized shield sunnies.

Robino Salvatore/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella’s XL Bag

The star of Hadid’s off-the-clock look was, of course, her giant tote. Oversized bags have been everywhere lately, with even the inconspicuous clutch getting an upgrade since Succession coined the trend in 2023.

Tote bags are already large and in charge, but Hadid’s latest Prada pull takes it to another level. The model stepped out with the luxury brand’s Bonnie extra-large leather handbag draped over her arm. The triangle-shaped bag, which retails for $3,800, is crafted from soft black leather. It features a belted detail, gold hardware, narrow handles, and a detachable shoulder strap.

Hadid is not new to the oversized tote game. The Prada bag is simply the newest addition to her collection. The model frequently rocks a statement bag, from a luxe St. Laurent carry-all to a more affordable iteration from Coach.

Turns out, fashion’s biggest names carry the biggest bags.