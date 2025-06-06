Materialists, the Celine Song-directed rom-com following a love triangle between Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, doesn’t need promotional heavy lifting. Not really. The trailer alone is leaving the internet collectively thirsty for Johnson’s leading men. Regardless, the 50 Shades alum seems determined to slay her press circuit by bringing her quick wit and style A-game to all of her interviews. Case in point: her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which already made the rounds on social media.

Dakota’s Cleavage-Baring Look

On Monday, June 2, Johnson appeared on the late-night program, wearing a Ferragamo skirt suit that was all sorts of risqué. So much so, in fact, that the moment she sat down on the couch, she made the joke, “This was the wrong outfit.”

The ’fit in question included a black jacket with a wavy neckline so deep it slid down past her bust and sat just above her waist. (A little bit more and she would’ve bared navel à la Jennifer Lopez.) She wore the structured piece over a micro miniskirt with a similarly wavy hemline. Ever the minimalist, the Madame Web star completed her all-black ensemble with pointed pumps in a shiny patent leather and sheer inky tights.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Neckline Was The Star

The décolletage-forward look flustered the host, which led to another display of Johnson’s signature humor. Calling him out jokingly, she said, “My eyes are up here.” To “remedy” the situation, Johnson asked if there was a blanket they could use to help her cover up. With no access to the cozy bedroom staple, Fallon instead handed Johnson a piece of tissue paper, which she tucked under her jacket and wore like a restaurant’s bib. Naturally, the clip went viral.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

From One Italian House To Another

Days after rocking the skirt suit, Johnson was spotted out in New York repping another Italian fashion house. On Thursday, June 5, she wore an ivory lace top with a minimalist cocoa-hued maxi skirt. She kept her color palette on the neutral side with her accoutrements: a beige cloche hat and flat slingbacks in deep taupe.

Gucci/Backgrid

Her outfit’s focal point, however, was the most maximal one. Enter: her oversized Gucci Giglio tote bag. Priced at $1,950, the monogram-clad carryall evoked the “ludicrously capacious” trend that Succession helped popularize in 2023.

If she’s bringing the oversized arm candy back, I’m not complaining.