As one of the most famous supermodels in the world, Bella Hadid looks at home on every runway. But when she’s not decked out in couture, the model is a fan of a more casual ‘fit. Whether she’s rocking a cowboycore look or wearing a sporty onesie, the model makes every outfit look like it belongs on the cover of a fashion magazine.

On Oct. 12, Hadid proved her posing prowess in a low-key mirror pic, which she shared on Instagram. In the snap, she was promoting her perfume brand Ôrəbella’s recent collab with Wildflower Cases, a dreamy, space-themed phone case. Despite the fact that she was in the middle of getting her hair done and sporting a barely-there bodysuit, Hadid still managed to look like the A-list model she is.

Bella’s Practically Pantless Bodysuit

In the post, Hadid was sharing a limited-time promotion from her fragrance label, Ôrəbella, which gave customers the opportunity to snag the phone case for free with any 100mL perfume purchase. For the mirror selfie, the model kept all eyes on the crescent moon phone case by sporting an ultra-casual ‘fit.

She donned a raglan-style heather gray bodysuit with a navy blue collar and sleeves. The crewneck onesie featured navy seams on each side, outlining the model’s obliques and upper thighs.

The bodsuit featured micro-shorts that were extra teeny, mimicking the style of boyshort undies.

Bella’s Plunging Fashion Week ‘Fit

Hadid’s comfy look is one way to take a break after the glamour and chaos of Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 29, the model walked the runway at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 collection, and her high-fashion outfits continued beyond the show.

After a long day of modeling, Hadid hit the town in a daring outfit that combined risky silhouettes and controversial trends. For the night out, she chose a see-through lace top black top with a plunging neckline that hit her ribs. She paired the top with black capris and an oversized brown leather bomber jacket.

To complete the ‘fit, Hadid chose simple black accessories: a pair of sling-back heels and a small handbag. She rounded off her look with a cuff bracelet, stacking rings, and long gold necklace with red gemstones.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Hadid’s off-duty style certainly has the range.