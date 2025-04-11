Looks like fashion’s fave horse girl, Bella Hadid, is swapping out her go-to riding companion for a two-wheeler — at least for TV purposes. The professional rodeo competitor, equine enthusiast, and cowboycore icon made a complete style pivot in Paris while shooting the new FX series The Beauty.

Hadid nabbed her first acting credit not too long ago, when she made a cameo in an episode of Yellowstone rocking a Western-inspired look. She apparently liked the gig so much that she’s expanding her IMDb portfolio to include the new Ryan Murphy-produced project, based on the 2016 dystopian graphic novel of the same name, set to star Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher. It’s unclear what role Hadid will play in the series, but her edgy outfit is reason enough to tune in.

Bella’s Edgy Red Leather Set

On Wednesday, April 9, Hadid was spotted on the show’s Parisian set serving high-fashion biker chic. Her edgy ensemble included a cropped biker jacket with a drawstring hem and boxy shoulders, which tucked into matching gloves. The Orebella founder paired the top with matching high-waist trousers. If the look wasn’t attention-grabbing enough, everything was crafted in leather in a vivid fiery red.

Nassou.fr / BACKGRID

She completed the look with futuristic silver boots, which she tucked her pants into, and went for the wet-hair look. Oh, and she was riding a motorbike, too.

DPTIG / BACKGRID

What Is The Beauty About?

ICYWW, the haunting OG graphic novel, from creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, is about a virus outbreak. Instead of zombies or sentient mushrooms taking over, however, it’s an STD that turns someone beautiful... before turning fatal.

DPTIG / BACKGRID

Her Previous Acting Gig

It’s unclear what’s in Hadid’s acting contracts and whether wardrobe is discussed, but so far, her on-screen characters have one similarity: chic closets. Take her Yellowstone appearance. In December, Hadid made her acting debut as the girlfriend of rider Travis Wheatley (played by series creator Taylor Sheridan).

Leaning into the cowboy ethos, she donned jeans and a white tank that flashed her bra. For additional Western touches, she wore a massive buckle belt, a plaid button-down around her waist, and a black cowboy hat.

Paramount

Get her in more shows, stat.