The holidays may be over, but Bella Hadid just gave fashion girls a gift that feels like Christmas morning: a new Saint Laurent campaign.

The supermodel has been a longtime endorser of the label. In fact, during the years that she skipped her usual plethora of runway appearances, she still walked for Saint Laurent and Saint Laurent only. Now, the two have teamed up once more, this time for the French maison’s Spring 2026 campaign, which dropped on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Bella’s Semi-Sheer ‘Fit

In the retro-style images, photographed by Glen Luchford, Hadid perfectly embodied the lingerie-meets-sportif ethos that creative director Anthony Vaccarello introduced last fashion week. Her base was a pistachio-colored romper, which retails for a whopping $3,700. The onesie was crafted from semi-sheer luxe silk and featured see-through lace trims, making it extremely lingerie-coded.

To make it look less sleep-ready and more going-out-friendly, the brand accessorized it with an unexpected sporty add-on: a $3,100 taupe windbreaker in a crinkled canvas. The outerwear had a stand collar and exaggerated baggy shoulders for added effortless je nais sais quoi.

The Return Of An It Bag

Although Hadid’s attire was completely cop-worthy, her accessories stole the show, beginning with the choice of handbag: the newly reintroduced Mombasa.

The OG Mombasa, designed by Tom Ford in 2001, was one of the major Y2K players. For the accessory’s 25th anniversary this year, Saint Laurent is finally releasing its reissue. While the original design was marked by its distinct, contrasting horn handle, the new version is more streamlined, with leather wrapped around it. It’s available in small, medium, and large for $3,450, $4,300, and $5,600, respectively.

The bag’s re-edition marks yet another noughties it-bag revival, following the successes of the Gucci Horsebit Chain (also a Tom Ford design) and the Chloé Paddington, among others.

New Trend Alert

It isn’t just the handbag that’s bound to be a hit among the style cadre; Hadid’s shoes are also poised for frenzy. Injecting whimsy into the collection, Vaccarello introduced jewelry and shoes that tapped into the charm craze. Instead of ugly dolls, however, he featured fruity trinkets in the shape of grapes, cherries, limes, and more.

The Orebella founder wore heeled sandals ($4,150) marked by rhinestone-clad crisscross straps. As if the glimmer wasn’t maximalist enough, it also featured yellow plum charms on each shoe.

Charms on footwear? Sold.