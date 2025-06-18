Bella Hadid Wore Sheer Nighties That Exposed Her Undies In A Spicy Campaign

Bella Hadid is always down to use her modeling talents to help her friends out. She’s collabed many times over with bestie Francesca Aiello of Frankie’s Bikinis, and is a loud and proud supporter of her sister Gigi Hadid’s cashmere label, and loves a latex look from old pal Kylie Jenner.

Hadid’s latest friendship crossover is all about bedroom aesthetics: her perfume brand, Orebella, is set to release a collection with Wildflower Cases, the phone case line from her longtime friends, influencer sisters Devon Lee and Sydney Lynn Carlson. The three got together for a dreamy photoshoot, complete with plenty of sheer nighties and flashes of lingerie.

Bella’s Sheer Minidress

Hadid and the Carlsons posed on a bed with silk sheets and baby’s breath for the ethereal Orebella x Wildflower shoot — and Hadid looked like Sleeping Beauty herself in BTS flicks she shared in a June 17 Instagram post.

The model wore a cream-colored, polka-dot lace nightie with a feminine ruffle at the bottom, and delicate flower appliqués adorning the neckline. Her ruffled taupe bra and a matching pair of high-cut undies that flared out at the hip were completely visible beneath the see-through dress.

More Romantic Nighties

The photoshoot was a practical Pinterest board of vintage-inspired lingerie, with the Carlson sisters also donning glamorous get-ups.

In a post shared to her Instagram on June 17, Devon wore a pale blue nightie with itty-bitty polka-dots, and a balconette neckline with a tiny flower in the center. She paired it with a sage green bra and matching undies, for a color combo straight out of a fairytale.

Sydney shared her own pics from the set in a June 18 post. She wore a blush pink satin mini dress with the tiniest straps, and see-through lace along the sweetheart neckline, beneath the cups, and along the hemline.

Sydney posted another photo with the girls in a second set of all-white nighties, Orebella-approved phone cases in hand. Devon wore a low cut satin mini, with lace detailing along the neckline and trailing down the sides, while Hadid turned a vintage look in a satin mini with an all-lace panel covering her chest.

Finally, Sydney hopped on to the sheer trend. Her V-neck nightie featured a see-through mesh top, with lace barely covering her chest, and a silk skirt.