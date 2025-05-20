Bella Hadid had an exciting week. After launching her fragrance brand, Orebella, in May of last year, it’s already expanding overseas. And its next stop? London. To celebrate, she staged a series of events to promote the brand, including a press appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date and exclusive parties. Despite focusing her efforts on her enterprise’s world domination, she still managed to support a bestie’s brand while she was at it and that friend is none other than Kylie Jenner.

Bella’s Cleavage-Baring Latex Set

On Friday, May 16, Hadid threw a VIP launch party for her mood-boosting perfume line. As expected, the hostess was dressed to the nines, rocking a monochromatic white set that looked familiar to those keeping up with the KarJenners. If you’ll recall, Khy launched a latex collection last March in collaboration with Poster Girl. The fabric, which has always been unforgiving (some actually use lube to help slip into it), hasn’t always been accessible to mere mortals. At least, not until Khy. As a result, the collab immediately sold out.

Hadid, however, got her hands on some pieces and rocked them to her fête. She wore the latex plunge tank ($182), which featured teeny tiny straps and a “W”-style plunge. She paired the décolletage-baring top with a matching latex maxi skirt ($234) also in bone.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She completed her look with lace-up pointed-toe pumps in a metallic silver hue, a two-strand pearl necklace with a massive flower accent, and more blinged-out jewelry.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

More Chic Looks, Right This Way

One headline-making outfit wasn’t enough for Hadid, of course. That same day, she slipped into a different dress. This time, she dipped into the fashion archives, particularly John Galliano’s fall 1997 collection. She looked like liquid silver in a metallic wrap dress with rosette embellishments and a quasi-handkerchief skirt.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the back featured a cowl detail so evocative of the ’90s.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Later that weekend, Hadid wore another look that channeled ’90s supermodel energy. She wore an ivory sleeveless turtleneck top with a latte-hued belted suede miniskirt slung so long it fully flaunted her navel. The model paired the style with knee-high pirate boots in brown.

Proving her range, she slipped into yet another look that channeled the corporate sleaze trend: a tight pinstripe blazer dress over a white button-down that flaunted cleavage.

Every day is fashion week for Hadid.