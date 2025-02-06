Despite being in the same industry and line of work, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid’s relationship is built on mutual support. In fact, they’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders. When Bella walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last October, Gigi was visibly cheering for her younger sibling (while also making her way down the lingerie-clad runway).

More recently, it’s Bella who’s been returning the favor, publicly supporting Gigi’s endeavors — particularly her cashmere label, Guest In Residence. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, she championed the line the best way she knows how: by wearing a chic outfit, of course.

Bella’s Cleavage-Baring Cozy ’Fit

An entrepreneur herself, Bella regularly promotes her fragrance line, Orebella. Such was the case yesterday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she waxed poetic about the hydrating effects of the products as well as the “glow” she gets from spraying and rubbing them on décolletage. In a move even Kris Jenner would be proud of, she also promoted her sister’s brand in the same short clip, albeit indirectly.

Though only the upper half of her attire was visible when she zoomed in on her torso, the combo was eye-catching nonetheless. She wore a white tank with a low, low plunge with a quasi-wrap detail, giving a hint of balletcore. Leaning into neutrals, she topped it off with a chunky knit gray sweater that looked oh-so-cozy. If you haven’t already guessed, the cardigan was a cashmere blend from Gigi’s Guest In Residence.

Instagram/bellahadid

Leaning into the ballerina vibe, she styled her hair in a curly high ponytail and left her lips ultra glossy.

More Guest In Residence Love

Bella has been living in her sister’s wares. Two weeks ago, the supermodel was spotted in New York in all-black layers. She wore a fitted tank under a zip-up jacket. Finally, she threw on her wintry pièce de résistance: a Guest In Residence quilted puffer. She paired it with yoga pants and riding boots.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi has the best GIR model in her sister, that’s for sure.