After years of being one of the world’s most in-demand supermodels, Bella Hadid has been methodically expanding her resume. Following the playbook of other fashion girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, and Tyra Banks, Hadid launched a brand (Orebella) and dabbled in acting, nabbing cameos in Yellowstone and Ramy.

On Jan. 21, she’ll be adding a new entry to her growing IMDb page with The Beauty. To attend the premiere of the Ryan Murphy production on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Hadid wore a gown that embodied the show’s title and it was the dreamiest.

Bella’s Fiery Dress

The new FX show is a sci-fi body horror series based on the namesake graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. As expected from a Murphy project, the cast is stacked, featuring Isabella Rossellini, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher, plus a long list of guest stars including Ben Platt, Meghan Trainor, and fellow supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Several of them showed up for the premiere at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, including Hadid, who sashayed down the carpet in a Schiaparelli stunner that belonged in the venue’s walls. The halter gown featured a lattice pattern with some diamonds crafted in opaque silk, and others in diaphanous chiffon. Between the mock neck and the flowing train, Hadid looked every bit regal.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The color was an obvious choice. Though this dress was a brighter cherry red, she wears a similarly crimson leather ‘fit in the actual show (at least, the bits featured in the trailer).

The fragrance entrepreneur completed the look with matching red pointed-toe pumps and touches of diamonds, including her stud earrings and rings.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1 Day, 3 Knockout ‘Fits

Because one outfit isn’t enough, Hadid wore two more looks that same day. The first was a croc leather miniskirt with hints of red, paired with a matching black blazer accented with the same textured fabric. Sheer tights and classic pumps finished the ‘fit.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Her third ensemble of the day was a play of sportif chic. Hadid wore a two-toned windbreaker in royal blue and gray and a glossy leatherette pencil skirt in black.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Triple the slays.