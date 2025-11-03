Bella Hadid has had such a busy month that she didn’t have time to properly celebrate her birthday on Oct. 9. Just days after her birthday, the model walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show along with her sister Gigi, before serving as bridesmaids at their sister Alana’s wedding three days later. But eventually, Hadid was able to ring in 29 in a stylish and sentimental way.

On Nov. 2, Hadid took to Instagram to share photos from a spooky surprise birthday party around Halloween, decorating pumpkins with friends like Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson. “Surprise, I have the best friends ever, cutest girls in the world, I love you so so much,” she wrote, while showing off her sweet but spicy birthday ’fit.

Bella’s Sheer Top

At her birthday party, Hadid celebrated (and got a little spooky) in the perfect casual outfit. She donned a sheer long-sleeved tee with a print of various shirt and dress sketches, featuring a cropped hem and see-through fabric that exposed her lacy white bra underneath. She paired her T-shirt with a pair of classic light-wash jeans.

For her part, Bieber also kept her outfit simple, sporting a white T-shirt and dark jeans from Gap, which she then topped with a black leather bomber jacket from Saint Laurent.

Later on, Hadid sported a plush, oversized purple hoodie over her ensemble, adding a cozy pop of color. However, she added some glitz and glamour to her casual ’fit with her jewelry, wearing a pair of metallic silver bangle cuffs, a subtle gold band, and a gem-studded ring on her middle finger.

Bella’s Other Birthday Look

On her actual birthday, Hadid commemorated 29 in a low-key way, sharing a reflective note on Instagram along with photos of her blowing out candles alongside her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. She wore another semi-sheer long-sleeved top, this time made of a white knit fabric that teased her matching cropped tank underneath.

She paired her top with dark-wash jeans and a brown Western-print belt, bringing out her cowgirl side once more.

No one can pull off sheer tops quite as casually as Hadid.