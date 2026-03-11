Bella Hadid Paired A Sheer Bustier With Carrie Bradshaw-Coded Capris

Bella Hadid is a country girl at heart, even bringing the Western flair from her equestrian sidequest into her businesses, from her fragrance line Ôrebella to her country-inspired collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis. But when she steps back into her modeling bag, she proves that she can leave her roots behind and go fully fashion-forward.

On March 10, Hadid stepped out to celebrate the launch of REVOLVE Los Angeles, the brand’s first namesake line, of which she also fronted the ad campaign. Naturally, she chose an outfit that was equal parts spicy and sophisticated, even making a casual trend look a bit edgy.

Bella’s Sheer Top & Capris

Hadid matched her chic monochrome ensemble to the black carpet. She wore many pieces from REVOLVE’s new line, including the $1,100 Kova Leather Jacket, which features padded shoulders and a gold-buckle belt. She kept the jacket unzipped and let it hang casually off of her shoulder to tease her sheer bustier from Kiki De Montparnasse, featuring jagged floral lace embroidery.

She paired her top with a pair of black Blaise capri trousers ($350), co-signing the 2010s trend’s revival, featuring a high-waisted slim fit and uber-cropped hem.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

She added an array of flirty yet flashy accessories that complemented her sultry ’fit, including a heart-shaped pendant necklace and a diamond-studded leather watch. She completed the look with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Bella’s Revolve Campaign

The theme of Hadid’s REVOLVE Los Angeles campaign was strictly naked fashion. Case in point: she lounged by the pool in a very spicy variation of the classic LBD (little black dress), donning a halter-neck gown made of sheer fitted mesh and metallic black beads, strategically covering her cleavage while still revealing her black thong.

Courtesy of REVOLVE

In another campaign image, she showed off another LBD that was even more revealing, featuring a turtleneck collar and padded shoulders that descended into an “X” shape at her midriff, showing off some underboob. The silhouette created two extremely large triangular cutouts with a low-rise skirt that maximized hip exposure.

Courtesy of REVOLVE

When it comes to her normal day job, Hadid understands the assignment.