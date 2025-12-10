The saying goes, “You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t the country out of the girl.” However, when it comes to Bella Hadid, you can’t take her out of the country either. The model takes every opportunity to bring a country flair to everything she does, even turning the beach country in her collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis. Yep, the supermodel rode horses in the campaign with Western-inspired swimsuits.

So it’s no surprise that Hadid opted for a cozy country Christmas vibe to ring in the holidays. On Dec. 9, she opened a pop-up ornament shop with her fragrance brand 'Ôrebella in Dallas, where she’s been residing with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos, who practically lives in denim. At the event, she followed suit, donning her version of denim-on-denim, with a bit more spice for good measure.

Bella’s Denim Dress

Posing in front of a wall of Western ornaments, Hadid donned a strapless blue denim mini dress, with jeans-like stitching, built-in pockets, and an uber-short contrasting faded hem, given the look of rolled-up cuffs.

In true country fashion, she paired her mini with brown pointed-toe cowboy boots, matching one of the ornaments behind her. Her biggest accessory was her metallic gold Ôrebella bottle, which made up for her lack of sparkly bling.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Later in the evening, she topped her dress with a beige suede coat, featuring a fur collar and cuffs, adding some glam factor to her look.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Bella’s Country Flair

When Hadid has to leave her country shindigs in Texas, she makes sure to bring the vibe with her. Back in August, she went to Backstreet Boys’ residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere in a full-blown cowboycore ‘fit, donning a brown leather halter-neck top, featuring a slightly cropped hem and a small keyhole cutout.

She paired her crop top with matching leather pants, cinching it in with a Y2K-esque metal disc belt with heart and sun appliqués.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Her accessories were even more Western-inspired, completing her look with a matching brown leather duffle, black cowboy boots, chunky metallic bracelets, and of course, a co-ordinating cowboy hat from Kemo Sabe. Every occasion can be a country party, according to Hadid.