Micro-ink is all the rage right now. From Hailey Bieber’s dainty hand and finger tats to Selena Gomez’s tiny body art and Kendall Jenner’s very new and very smol cowboy boot, so many it-girls are obsessed with the style of ink — so it’s no surprise that Bella Hadid is among them. The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur has some seriously tiny (but seriously meaningful) ink on her body. Not only are they adorable on Hadid, but they’re also the perfect source for future ink inspo — because, as all fashion and beauty aficionadoes know, Hadid has good taste.

Because Hadid’s tattoos are so small, I don’t blame you if you hadn’t noticed them before. Her collection isn’t that vast: Currently, she has a total of six itty bitty tattoos, some more visible than others. Besides those, Hadid has also been known to sport temporary tats and, more recently, rhinestone tattoos. So it’s clear that Hadid loves using ink as a form of self-expression, permanent or not.

Curious to see the entirety of Hadid’s tattoo collection? Ahead, check out all of her tiny tats for some micro-ink inspo.

Angel Wings The earliest of Hadid’s tats are a pair of angel wings on both sides of her right ankle. She got them from celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan Valena, aka JonBoy Tattoo — who has also inked the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Though Hadid has never explicitly revealed the meaning of the two wings, she got them during her tenure as a Victoria’s Secret angel — so the tat could certainly be a nod to that, but Hadid has never confirmed it.

Rosebud Hadid also has a tiny rosebud just above her elbow on the outside of her left arm. JonBoy also did the linework on this one.

“I Love You” & “My Love” In 2020, Hadid went to Dr. Woo, a Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist, for a pair of tattoos. Adorning both of her shoulders, these dainty additions are written in Arabic script, referencing Hadid’s Palestinian ancestry. They translate to “I love you” and “my love,” according to PopSugar. The meaning behind these tats likely has to do with her family history, as Hadid has often spoken about her pride in her heritage.