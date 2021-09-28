21 Hailey Bieber Tattoos That Prove She's The Queen Of Micro Ink

If there’s one celebrity who knows how to nail the perfect balance of edgy and sophisticated, it’s Hailey Bieber. The supermodel’s street style ranges from ’90s-inspired denim and flannel to track pants dressed up with stilettos, while her glam often adds even more flair (think scrunchie-wrapped high ponies and holographic eyeliner). And Bieber’s tattoos bring even more cool-girl touches to her overall look.

You might not notice the designs at first glance, but take a closer look and you’ll find them: more than 20 in all, each tiny and placed in a strategically discreet location. Some, like the peach emoji done by artist to the stars Dr. Woo (who also happens to be behind Miley Cyrus and Willow Smith’s ink), match with her hubby. Bieber also happens to have plenty of tattoos on her hands, from her wrists to her fingers.

Most of Bieber’s body art holds a significant personal meaning, and whether it’s a reference to an important date or a sweet symbol of her love for Justin, it’s clear that Bieber is the queen of chic micro-tats. Keep scrolling for a roundup of her most notable ink.

1 “Minas Gerais” On the front of Bieber’s left ankle is “Minas Gerais,” referring to an area in southern Brazil and an ode to her heritage.

2 Roman Numerals Bieber got the date of her parent’s wedding — Oct. 6, 1990 — inked in Roman numerals onto her wrist.

3 Spherical Compass Another small tattoo on Bieber’s wrist appears to be a round compass. It’s visible on her wristbone right above her left hand.

4 Heart Bieber has the daintiest outline of a heart on her left collarbone — a piece of micro ink the supermodel got simply because she thought it looked cute, according to an interview she did with The Cut.

5 Hand Adornments In 2019, Bieber saw Dr. Woo for an assortment of hand tattoos. The artist used a single needle (a technique used for precise designs) to inscribe a “B” and arrows on her pinky, dots, and astrological symbols along her fingers — including a star, sun, and moon.

6 “Lover” and Cross Bieber has the word “lover” written in fine cursive across the side of her neck, and the piece of ink is located right underneath her tiny cross tattoo — the latter of which signifies the supermodel’s religion.

7 “Gente” On Bieber's left hip is the word “Gente,” the Portuguese word for “people.” She got the tat in 2016 with her friend Mari Fonseca.

8 Chevron Lines Adding to her array of hand and finger ink are two small chevron lines, courtesy of Jon Boy. The symbols are located on her right pinky finger.

9 “Coeur d’Alene” Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Contributor The phrase “coeur d’Alene” means “heart of Alene” in French, and it’s something Bieber has tattooed on the back of her left rib cage. Alene is a sweet nod to her sister Alaia, whose middle name is Alene.

10 Star It’s easy to miss this one: Bieber has a micro-tat of a star on the side of her right pointer finger — a piece of ink that joins the many pieces of body art on that hand.

11 Peach Emoji Hailey Bieber/Instagram The delicate peach emoji on Bieber’s upper forearm is her most recent piece of body art — a matching tat she got with her husband that refers to his song “Peaches.”

12 “K” and “3:30” Adding to Bieber’s more religious body art is the “3:30” inked on the side of her right hand, a reference to the John 3:30 bible verse. She also has the letter “K” on her left hand.

13 Diamond Getty Images/ Robino Salvatore / Contributor Behind Bieber’s left ear is the outline of a diamond, which she got from Jon Boy in 2019.

14 “Unseen” A less-often seen piece of body art for Bieber? The teeny-tiny “unseen” written along her spine. The word is in reference to a Bible verse and was inked by Jon Boy.

15 “J” and “Beleza” In 2020, Bieber got a romantic piece of ink — the “J” drawn in cursive along her left ring finger — to represent her love for Justin. That same day, she got the word “Beleza,” the Portuguese word for “beauty,” written in a super-fine cursive on the side of her neck.

16 1996 Besides the word “gente” on her left hipbone, Bieber also has the year 1996 tattooed on her right hipside in honor of her birth year.

17 “Baldwin” Bieber and her cousin Ireland got their last name (well, Bieber’s maiden name), Baldwin, inked on the sides of their middle fingers back in 2016.

18 Gun Although the supermodel later revealed that she now regrets this tattoo, Bieber has a drawing of a gun etched on the inside of her left middle finger.

19 “Pray” Artist Jon Boy gave Bieber a tat of the word “pray” broken up between her two hands — a design her BFF Kendall Jenner came up with.

20 “Seek” Bieber has a cursive inscription of the word “seek” running down the middle of her neck to honor the Bible verse Zephaniah 2:3.