Model and style icon Bella Hadid practically has both Millennials and Gen Z in a chokehold. I mean, she has single-handly inspired a whole generation to copy her model-off-duty street style. For example: Hadid wore “ugly” early 2000s-style low-rise cargo pants, so everyone else had to wear low-rise cargo pants. There’s also the most recent TikTok trend she started, which has influenced everyone to look as fabulous as possible doing any task — even if it’s just going to the gas station.

That said, the supermodel and Kin wellness drink ambassador has a reach that extends beyond her fashion style. In terms of her approach to beauty, Hadid’s highly-copied slicked-back bun is definitely one of her her signature looks, but if you browse her Insta profile you know she’s always giving her followers tons of hairstyle inspo to pull from. She loves an effortless updo or a Y2K-style pony, but can also be found letting her tresses flow down her back. But you never know what her next ‘do or hair color will be — hence the beauty chameleon’s allure.

If you’re looking for some beauty inspiration, keep scrolling for some of Hadid’s best hairstyles — featuring her recent French-girl look, flowing waves, and so many more.

The French-Girl Bangs Bangs are often considered something that you do one time and regret, but Hadid’s latest haircut has me thinking that this is the new cool-girl look. She's been rocking her new style in all sorts of updos, proving that French-style fringe is incredibly versatile.

The Braided Half-Updo Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff At the 2022 Met Gala, Hadid brought ultimate gilded glamour with this Regencycore half-up half-down look. Dressed in Burberry, she had some of her hair pulled up with braided tendrils framing her face and the crown of her head while the rest of her strands were left in soft curls.

The Swooped Bang & Braided Bun Getty Images/ Samir Hussein / Contributor In another bangin’ look, Hadid offered more proof that fringe can be super chic. The model attended the Cannes film festival with this elegant braided bun featuring a long swooping bang cascading down the middle of her face.

The Soft Waves Getty Images/ Gotham / Contributor Oftentimes, Hadid sports an au natural look by letting her brown hair cascade down her back with soft natural waves.

The Face-Framing Tendrils Summer’s hottest hairstyle is the Y2K-esque braided face-framing tendrils, so it's no surprise that Hadid was one of the first to jump on board. Here she shows off the style with the rest of her hair gathered into a high pony.

The Braided Ponytail Getty Images/ Gotham / Contributor Serving ’90s vibes, Hadid wore this high braided ponytail while on vacation with her boyfriend — the perfect updo for eating ice cream in.

The Pixie Getty Images/ Gotham / Contributor Hadid stunned on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with this short pixie cut, featuring a swoop bang to accompany her jeweled Moschino gown.

The Money Pieces One of last year’s biggest hair color trends was dyed money pieces that framed the face. Hadid added her own twist to the look by dyeing hers a rich orange hue.

The 2000s-Style Half-Updo In another half-up half-down look, Hadid was seen in long, piece-y bangs and ringlet-style buns on the top of her head that served major 2000s vibes.

The Bob Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff In 2017, Hadid wore a chic shoulder-length bob to the Met Gala — a haircut that’s truly timeless.

The Comb Headband Getty Images/ Gotham / Contributor Another ’90s beauty look Hadid has nailed is the comb headband — a hair accessory that’s as cute as it is nostalgic.

When in doubt, use Bella Hadid for inspo!