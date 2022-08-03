Model and style icon Bella Hadid practically has both Millennials and Gen Z in a chokehold. I mean, she has single-handly inspired a whole generation to copy her model-off-duty street style. For example: Hadid wore “ugly” early 2000s-style low-rise cargo pants, so everyone else had to wear low-rise cargo pants. There’s also the most recent TikTok trend she started, which has influenced everyone to look as fabulous as possible doing any task — even if it’s just going to the gas station.
That said, the supermodel and Kin wellness drink ambassador has a reach that extends beyond her fashion style. In terms of her approach to beauty, Hadid’s highly-copied slicked-back bun is definitely one of her her signature looks, but if you browse her Insta profile you know she’s always giving her followers tons of hairstyle inspo to pull from. She loves an effortless updo or a Y2K-style pony, but can also be found letting her tresses flow down her back. But you never know what her next ‘do or hair color will be — hence the beauty chameleon’s allure.
If you’re looking for some beauty inspiration, keep scrolling for some of Hadid’s best hairstyles — featuring her recent French-girl look, flowing waves, and so many more.