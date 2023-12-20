Before Gen-Z dubbed them “flared leggings,” 2010s yoga pant enthusiasts like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears reigned supreme, styling the curve-hugging style to perfection.

Now, that’s not to say today’s it girls can’t execute the classic 2010s style in their own right. In the past year, celebs like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have styled yoga pants, bringing the look into modern territory. But the one A-lister who’s slayed the look time and time again? Bella Hadid.

Bella’s Y2K Yoga ‘Fit

It’s unclear if Hadid was actually headed to a yoga class on Dec. 18, but she was most certainly dressed the part. The model was snapped by the paparazzi in New York wearing a slew of workout-ready separates, including the aforementioned early-aughts staple.

Her cozy bottoms featured an ultra-low waistline that sat just below her hip bone and a flared hem — all key elements for giving off that OG Victoria’s Secret-esque flair (IYKYK). The athleisure pants coordinated with her equally nostalgic top: a zip-up jacket that she left half open to mimic a plunging neckline.

Furthering the off-duty pop princess vibes, she accessorized with a pair of rectangle sunglasses, a stretchy black headband (another item straight out of 2012), and white chunky Nike sneakers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

All that’s missing is the word ‘PINK’ bedazzled across her butt.

Her Nostalgic Accessories

Hadid paid further homage to the era with her choice handbag: a Von Dutch bowling bag with the label’s cursive emblem embroidered on the side.

Adapting her exercise ensemble for a post-workout evening on the town, she threw on an oversize red and black windbreaker, which matched the vibrant cherry shade of her handbag.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Stay tuned to see which divisive 2000s look she taps next. I’m placing bets on the quirky fedora.