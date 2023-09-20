For better or for worse, fashion is absolutely cyclical. Case in point: yoga pants. With their distinctive flared hems, the spandex leggings once dominated the 2010s. Fashion girlies know the drill: the lower the rise, the better. Bonus points if there’s was a word stamped on the butt (bonus, bonus points if that word is emblazoned in rhinestones).

In 2023, however, the item’s renaissance is less statement-making, and way more low-key. At least, that’s how Kylie Jenner just brought back the yoga pants of yesteryear.

Last week, Jenner was spotted in California wearing a sleek, minimalist ensemble. She wore low-rise yoga pants that sat far below her belly button, complete with the flared leg of bygone eras. (In Gen Z-speak, the item is known as “flared leggings.”) The reality star paired the ‘10s staple with a fitted black baby tee with a super-cropped cut.

She merchandised her all-black ensemble with pointed pumps and a massive, woven tote that retails for a cool $4.4k. Bottega Veneta’s new Hop bag, from its Winter 2023 collection, has been a recent go-to for the Kylie Cosmetics founder. (She’s not the only Jenner to love an oversize bag: her sister Kendall is also a noted fan.)

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In keeping with the nostalgic theme of her ‘fit, Jenner topped off the look with more throwback items from the ’90s: a hair claw clip and skinny sunnies in classic black. She further accessorized with minimal (but undoubtedly expensive) gold jewelry.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Already planning a trip to VS PINK.