Touching back down in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber is back to her regularly-scheduled model-off-duty looks. After enjoying the holidays in Aspen with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul went back to basics. Read: the flared yoga pants of your youth.

On Tuesday Bieber was seen out with BFFs Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. She wore black yoga pants (the same style Gen Z tried to reclaim as ‘flared leggings’) and a matching bra top. She went low-key on the accessories, opting for her usual mini gold hoops and a single ring on either hand.

From there, she went with Y2K-era micro sunnies and some cozy puffer clogs to pull the ‘fit together. She topped the ensemble off with an oversize black trench coat, giving a grungy edge to the workout look. Consider this proof that Bieber is sticking to her usual, effortlessly-cool aesthetic in the new year.

Apparently, her stylish friends got the “athleisure, but make it chic” memo. Jenner donned a similar look, wearing Alo’s cult-favorite Airbrush Leggings (shop them here for $98) and matching bra top with a brown leather jacket. Skye, on the other hand, channeled one of my teen heroes of the early aughts, Kim Possible. The singer wore a black hoodie with olive green cargo pants and a small black shoulder bag.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

You know what they say: Friends that slay together, stay together.