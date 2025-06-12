The micro bangs community is growing.

Some hair trends are so polarizing, you can’t fathom them actually escaping certain circles — but like it or not, this style is proving it’s here to stay.

Just like the elusive jellyfish haircut, micro baby bangs have gotten the celebrity stamp of approval from the coolest it girls. Miley Cyrus has them, and now Dua Lipa has joined the club.

In a new cover story with British Vogue, the singer confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Callum Turner, pairing the announcement with an unexpected bridal-ready look (more on that later). If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that Lipa won’t be just any bride — she’s a cool bride, which makes her edgy hair feel all the more fitting.

Dua Lipa’s Cool Girl Baby Bangs

When thinking about bridal beauty, classic hairstyles surely come to mind — anything that can be described as elegant, simple, and timeless.

However, part of the fun that comes with personal style (your beauty look included) is having the liberty to make a sharp turn whenever you feel like it.

For Lipa, her baby bangs feel like a natural extension of the cool MO she’s been sporting for years, making it a perfect fit. In addition to sharp sideburns, the rest of her strands were kept down for a carefree finish.

As for the rest of her glam, Lipa rocked a slightly darkened, fluffier brow application than she usually wears, paired with a watercolor peach blush and coral lip hue.

Her Saucy Cone Bra

Is it time to retire something blue for something Miu Miu? That’s the case Lipa seems to be making.

In her cover story, the singer swapped out bridal tropes for something a little more subversive and a little more blush. Dressed in a vintage-inspired Miu Miu getup, she channeled old-Hollywood glamour with a distinctly modern attitude, complete with a structured pink cone bra.

The pointy lingerie piece was a nod to another pop legend, Madonna, who made the then-radical silhouette her signature style in the ’90s, thanks to friend and designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Meanwhile, the soft pastel palette softened the silhouette’s edge. It still feels bridal, but it’s distinctly playful too, and best of all — it is very Lipa.

The cone bra, in particular, offers a cool and clever twist on tradition. Where a sweetheart neckline might once have signaled romantic innocence, this sculpted, architectural bustier reads as sexy and free.