Celebrity Beauty

The 9 Best Beauty Looks Spotted At Pharrell's Debut Louis Vuitton Show

Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more showed up and showed out for Williams’ first menswear runway.

Zendaya attends Pharrell Williams' first Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.
Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pierre Mouton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On June 20, A-listers arrived in Paris to support Pharrell Williams’ debut as Louis Vuitton’s creative director.

And while the ensembles on the runway were technically menswear — the industry’s beloved women shut it down with their LV-printed ‘fits and gorgeous glam.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s Ultra Sleek Honey Blonde Hair

Making a surprise appearance amidst her headline-making Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé served big Queen Bey energy with pin-straight, honey-hued hair and minimal makeup.

Tap