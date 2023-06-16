Scoring tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is a major achievement in itself. After all, Ticketmaster shared that fan demand exceeded the available tickets by more than 800% — so if you got in, you’re one of the lucky ones. You’d have to be extremely lucky to share a personal moment with Queen Bey herself at the concert. But during the June 15 show in Cologne, Germany, that’s exactly what one fan got.

As you can see in fan videos from the concert, Beyoncé first thanked fans for displaying blue balloons when her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, performed in the middle of the show. Then, she made an exciting announcement: “So, I want to do this right,” she said. “Because, since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign,” referring to fans asking her to help reveal the sex of their baby. “I just want to do it right.”

And that, she did. The “BREAK MY SOUL” singer asked for the audience to pass the envelope to the stage, before revealing that the fan would be having a girl. “Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful,” she said. “God bless you.” Beyoncé also enlisted the help of the crowd to wish the new parent well. “Alright, on the count of three, say congratulations,” she announced — and the audience happily obliged before returning to the music with “Partition.”

That Beyoncé was able to help a fan welcome their daughter-to-be, shortly after performing alongside her own daughter, made the reveal that much more special. “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 ,” she recently wrote on Instagram, welcoming Blue Ivy to the tour. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The sweet moment is the latest example of a musician celebrating fans’ baby excitement at their concerts. Harry Styles has done it a few times himself, recently popping a balloon to reveal pink confetti at his June 14 London show — a day before Queen Bey’s own assist. So parents-to-be, take note! Make a cute sign and your favorite artist might just be willing to help you out.

Of course, as several fans joked on Twitter, it could also be a handy way to send other messages — like the songs you desperately need to see performed, but didn’t make the setlist.

Or, @DoctorJonPaul suggested, a status check on those long-awaited Renaissance visuals.

But either way, Beyoncé helping fans reveal the sex of their baby at a moment’s notice proves once again that the Renaissance Tour is full of surprises.