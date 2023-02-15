Twitter Believes Mariah Carey Predicted Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Gig

A little over 15 months after Virgil Abloh’s passing, Louis Vuitton has finally confirmed who the designer’s successor will be, and Twitter is convinced Mariah Carrey had a hand in it. On Feb. 14, the luxury fashion brand announced that singer, producer, and entrepreneur (and friend of Abloh’s) Pharrell Williams will succeed Abloh as the new Creative Director of Louis Vuitton menswear, making him the second Black person to hold the prestigious role.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years,” the brand’s Instagram post confirming the appointment read. “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.”

Louis Vuitton’s recently appointed chief executive Petro Beccari added: “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2006 for Louis Vuitton... His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Whilst most people will probably know Williams from his music – he’s won 13 Grammys and was nominated for an Oscar for “Happy” – the 49-year-old is no stranger to the fashion world. Along with Nigo, Kenzo’s creative director, Williams co-owns the streetwear brand Human Made, and is also the founder of other labels, including as Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream. On top of that, the musician is a co-owner at G-Star Raw and designed a collection for Chanel as the brand’s first male fashion ambassador, per the Guardian. He also recently launched his own skincare brand, Humanrace.

Williams’ debut collection for Louis Vuitton will be unveiled during men’s fashion week in Paris in June 2024. Until then though, the much-awaited announcement has left the fashion world (and its followers) in quite the frenzy. None quite as memorable as the post crediting Mariah Carey’s “Say Something” video for predicting Pharrell’s appointment.

Below is a selection of the other memes reacting to Pharrell Williams’ appointment at Louis Vuitton.