10 Breathable Bedsheets To Keep You Cool During The Heatwave
With options from John Lewis, Zara Home, & Aldi.
Getting hot and bothered in bed is a fairly common issue. While it's often not a cause for concern (although if you experience any drastic changes in the amount you sweat, it's worth consulting your GP), sweating through the night can make it difficult to sleep well. With temperatures rising, UK heatwaves and those across the globe are only going to get more frequent. But blasting every fan you own and skyrocketing your electric bill is not the only solution. Cooling sheets to the rescue. Not only can they keep you from overheating while you sleep, they'll help sweaty sleepers wake up feeling fresher.
So how can you tell if a set of bedsheets will keep you cool? It's all in the material. You can't really go wrong with cotton for coolness; it's breathable, absorbs moisture well, is durable and more affordable than most alternatives. Per Good Housekeeping, you should look for a set with a percale weave and Health magazine recommends a low thread count (between 200 and 400), which will be thinner and feel crisp and cool through the night.
Linen or bamboo will also help keep the night sweats away. As Women's Health report, these fabrics have looser weaves making them two of the more breathable options for bedding, plus a 2010 study from Süleyman Demirel University in Turkey suggests bamboo fabrics can absorb 40 percent more water than cotton.
Perhaps a more eco-friendly alternative, Tencel® fabrics have all the advantages of bamboo and cotton sheets, but manufacturing Tencel® requires less energy and water than cotton. It is a cellulose fibre with incredible absorption characteristics and, according to the manufacturers, is 50 percent more absorbent than cotton, making it more breathable.
While natural fibres are a safe bet and have stood the test of time, specially-designed synthetic fibres can wick away moisture, and so should not be overlooked. Once a natural sheet gets drenched with sweat, it can't absorb any more, but sweat will continually evaporate from the outside of a synthetic sheet, so it can continue to wick away more making synthetic sheets great for sleepers with heavy sweating. Look for microfibre sheets, which are lightweight and are among the most affordable cooling sheets.
Here are the 10 best cooling bed sheets to keep those night sweats at bay.
