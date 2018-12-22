Ask five different people which bed sheets are the most comfortable to sleep on, and you'll hear five different answers. That's because the most comfortable sheets for you depend a lot on the type of sleeper you are.

So start by considering your sleep style. If you're a sweaty sleeper or live in a hot climate that never sees a cool night, a comfortable set made of percale cotton, bamboo, or silk will be breathable and keep you cool all night. Conversely, anyone whose nights often include snow, fireplaces, and plunging temperatures needs a quality set of bed sheets for winter — and this list includes a top-notch heavy flannel pair that reviewers love.

Depending on your health needs, a hypoallergenic sheet set that is resistant to dust mites and allergens may be the most comfortable for you. And it's impossible to forget budgetary needs — by all means, treat yourself to a luxury set of silk sheets if the cost doesn't strain your wallet. But if silk isn't practical for you, no worries: Some of the most comfortable sheets are also the most affordable bed sheets on Amazon.

To help you out, I've done the research and picked out the six most comfortable sheets to sleep on, each one for a different style of sleeper.

1 The Best Sheets For Most Sleepers Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a fair price point, more than 2,600 positive reviews, and a smart blend of eco-friendly bamboo and wrinkle-resistant microfiber, these hypoallergenic bed sheets will suit most people perfectly. They come in five mattress sizes, 12 shades, and are simple to care for: According to reviewers, they hold up incredibly well after a wash, with few people reporting on problems like pilling. Helpful Amazon review: "I have always been a sheet 'snob.' In the past I have spent a small fortune on sheets. I never purchase anything less than 800 thread count. When I received these sheets I was pleasantly surprised at the ultra softness of they offered. I have a very thick mattress so the side pockets have to accommodate the mattress and mattress topper. I am thoroughly pleased with these sheets and would recommend them to others."

2 The Best For Chilly Sleepers Pinzon Signature Flannel Sheet Set Amazon $75 See On Amazon These heavy velvet-flannel sheets are made with 190 grams of cotton and combine the coziness of flannel and the silky-soft feel of velvet to create a set that reviewers say are thick, warm, and toasty. One reviewer even claimed that these sheets allowed her to turn down her thermostat and save money on heating. (As an aside, “grams” refer to the weight of a fabric — most flannel sheets hover around 170 grams, so these are heavier and warmer than your average flannel sheet.) Another plus: Reviewers say they are high-quality with perfectly sewn hems and that they stand up well in the washing machine. They come in queen, king, and California king sizes and 11 colors and prints, including three floral designs. Helpful Amazon review: "I just had one nights sleep on these and they are the best flannel sheets I have every used. They are really soft and not so heavy that it made me too warm. When I woke up on a cold fall morning it was a struggle to get out of bed, not because I wasn't well rested but just because it was just so comfortable."

3 The Best For Sweaty Sleepers Mellanni 100% Cotton Bed Sheet Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon When it comes to choosing cooling bed sheets that are comfortable for sweaty sleepers and hot climates, it’s best to select natural fabrics, like cotton, but to also pay attention to the weave design. These popular 300 thread count percale cotton sheets stay cool and crisp to the touch, which makes them stand apart from sateen cotton weaves, which are more likely to retain heat. Reviewers say they hold up well in the wash, and that they actually become softer and more comfortable over time. Better yet, fans rave that they truly feel “cold” when you climb into bed and can keep you cool throughout the night. These sheets come in four mattress sizes (no twin, unfortunately) and four colors: white, ivory, gray, and light gray. Helpful Amazon review: "We have spent so much money on sheets its not even funny. My husband is always complaining about the pilling on the sheet and how they are itchy and make him too hot. So after extensively researching what kind of sheets are best for staying cool and not pilling, I came across these. We were sold after the first night but waited to write a review for several weeks to make sure it held up in the wash and so here we are. These are great. They are the best sheets we have ever owned. They are soft yet crisp; like staying in a really nice hotel room."

4 The Best Sheets For Allergies Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bed Sheet Set Amazon $47 See On Amazon Unlike the majority of bamboo bed sheets on the market, these hypoallergenic sheets are actually made from 100-percent bamboo and are not blended with microfiber or cotton. This detail makes them the perfect choice for anyone with allergies, as they are also resistant to dust mites and other allergens. According to more than 1,000 reviewers, these eco-friendly sheets are really soft, but they’re also thermoregulating to keep you warm on cold nights and cool on hot nights. They also come in seven mattress sizes (including split king and twin XL) and eight shades. They're breathable and wash well, though you should keep in mind that sheets with a high bamboo content will wrinkle. Helpful Amazon review: "These sheets are very high quality and silky soft. They wash up well and come out of the dryer virtually wrinkle free if only dried with a few items. Great value!"

5 The Most Affordable Sheets AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon You’ll be hard pressed to find a better set of sheets that has garnered more than 103,000 positive reviews and that costs under $20 — but these affordable sheets fit the bill. Made from wrinkle- and stain-resistant polyester microfiber, they are smooth, durable, and described as "super soft" by many reviewers. They come in six mattress sizes and 20 colors and prints, including plaid and paisley. The manufacturer describes these sheets as warmer than cotton and not at cooling, so keep that in mind if you are a sweaty sleeper. Helpful Amazon review: "First off, these sheets are soft. Are they high-quality Egyptian quality soft? Well, no, because they're microfiber. But they're the softest microfiber sheets that I have encountered thus far. Although they're lightweight, they're not flimsy sheets. I've followed the package's washing instructions, and they've held up very well through several washings now; the stitching is still sound and intact. They have not pilled any, and they haven't become threadbare in any spots (that I can tell). They're plenty deep for my queen-sized, 9 inch thick mattress with a memory foam topper and mattress cover, but they're not so loose-fitting that they bunch up and slide around on the mattress during my sleep."

6 The Best Splurge ElleSilk Pure Silk Sheets Amazon $249 See On Amazon This near-perfectly rated mulberry silk sheet is naturally hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, and temperature regulating, so sweaty sleepers will love it. It is also machine washable, but take care to use them only with a gentle detergent that is safe on silk. Keep in mind this is just a flat sheet (you won't get a flatted sheet and pillows). It comes in four mattress sizes and four shades: ivory, white, navy, and black. If you prefer even more luxury, ElleSilk makes a silk four-piece set that includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Helpful Amazon review: "This is so super smooth and silky, I mean the type of sheen shine silk you see in movies when the prince throws a sash into the air and it flutters about until he swords it in half with his amazing swordsmanship and razor sharp silk slicing King-to-be-Sword ... It’s warm, yet cool. If I could just figure out how to get it to stay in place! I’m used to cotton that sticks to everything so when you tuck a corner up it doesn’t pull free when you toss or turn. I can basically use this sheet alone and sleep comfortable temp wise. It’s luxurious for sure!"

Still not sure what kind of sheets are for you? We've got you (quite literally) covered.

What is the most comfortable thread count for sheets?

You might think that the most comfortable sheets would have the highest thread count — but that's a common misconception. The ideal thread count for sheets depends on the fabric type and weave, but it generally ranges between 200 and 800. If you see a thread count that's significantly higher than this range, it's possible that the manufacturer is factoring ply into their calculation. (In other words, the manufacturer could be doubling the thread count for a two-ply fabric.)

Many fabrics are commonly measured by weight rather than thread count. Like flannel, bamboo sheets are often measured in grams per square meter, aka GSM. Silk sheets are also typically measured by weight, specifically momme.

What are the smoothest sheets?

If you're looking for smooth sheets, opt for ones made of silk, sateen, or satin. These materials are woven in a way that makes them feel smooth to the touch from the very first time you use them. You'll have to fork up more cash for super smooth, breathable silk sheets — and they may be more challenging to care for over time. If you're on a budget, opt for cotton sateen sheets or satin sheets made from synthetic materials instead — both offer a smooth finish at a lower cost.

What are the best sheets that don't wrinkle?

Microfiber sheets are particularly easy to maintain and resistant to wrinkles. Additionally, the smoothest sheets (silk, sateen, and satin) also tend to wrinkle less than more crisp-feeling options.

While you may enjoy the feel of cool cotton sheets, they're more likely to crease than fabrics with more sheen. So stay away from percale cotton and consider snagging microfiber, satin, or sateen sheets if wrinkling is a concern for you.