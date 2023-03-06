If you have a longer torso, you’re most likely familiar with the struggle of finding a bodysuit that fits comfortably — no riding up, no bunching, no tightness. The best bodysuits for long torsos have at least 5% spandex or elastane for stretch, and they come in a wide array of styles, from turtlenecks to strappy, open-back options. Importantly, they come backed by reviewers with long torsos who can vouch for their comfort and fit.

What To Look For When Shopping for The Best Bodysuits For Long Torsos

Material

When it comes to material, one element is key: It needs to be stretchy. A spandex or elastane content of at least 5% helps ensure a body-hugging fit that also accommodates longer dimensions — and the more spandex, the better. (Just note that spandex above 18% will fall into the compression category, which means the bodysuit will double as shapewear — a feel some people may prefer.) As for complementary fabrics, rayon and modal are excellent choices as they’re lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, while polyester and nylon help wick moisture away from your body — helpful if you break a sweat. Last, cotton is a natural, breathable choice, but since it has a tendency to shrink, you might want to wash your garment by hand in cool water (or on the delicate cycle) then air dry it to keep your bodysuit from shrinking and getting shorter.

Style

As with any other top, you’ll have plenty of style options, especially at the neckline. V-neck and crew-neck designs are versatile and laid-back, lending themselves well to everyday wear, while a higher neck offers an elegant, polished look. If you’re shopping for a night out or trip to a music festival, there are open-back designs as well as bodysuits with cutouts that make a statement. Regardless of your choice, all the bodysuits on this list are great for layering (thanks to the slim fit) but do just as well as standalone pieces with pants, a cute mini skirt, or a dramatic maxi skirt.

Besides the neckline, you’ll also want to consider the bottom half of your bodysuit. You’ll find that most one-pieces are higher cut (like cheeky briefs), while others have a thong to eliminate panty lines under tight-fitting clothes. Your choice will depend on what’s most comfortable for you.

Sizing

Many brands don’t list the exact measurements for their garments, which makes it difficult to decipher if a bodysuit will be a good fit. Sizing up can be a safe bet, as you’ll generally get more length, but you can also take the online reviews into account while shopping. Reviewers who reported they have long torsos can help guide whether or not you should opt for a larger size, or if your usual size will be a good fit. To keep things easy, I sifted through reviews for each piece and summed up the overall feedback on sizing for long torsos.

Ranging from basic bodysuits you can layer with your favorite denim jacket or cardigans, to statement-making styles for special occasions, these are the best bodysuits for long torsos.

Shop The Best Bodysuits For Long Torsos

In a hurry? These are the best bodysuits for long torsos:

1. This Classic Bodysuit That’s Like Your Favorite Tee

A casual, laid-back pick, this crew-neck bodysuit has the feel of your favorite slim-fit T-shirt and is made from soft rayon jersey blended with 5% spandex. A versatile piece, the short-sleeve garment has a high cut at the thighs and secures between the legs with a snap closure. Besides basic neutral shades, you’ll also find this bodysuit in bright pops of color, a cute daisy pattern, and bold leopard print. Several reviewers mentioned going one size up, but others reported it’s stretchy enough to accommodate a long torso.

According to a reviewer: “I’ve purchased a few different body suits that claim to be long enough for long torsos… but these!! These are the ones! Not see-through, COMFORTABLE, and doesn’t ride up my butt like all the other ones.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

2. A Scoop-Neck Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Everyday Wear

If you’re looking for a closet staple, this long-torso bodysuit with a scoop neck is a worthy consideration. Securing between the legs with a snap closure, this everyday option comes in an impressive array of solids and patterns, including tie-dye and leopard print. It’s made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex — due to the high cotton content, you’ll want to wash it in cold water on a delicate cycle and avoid machine drying to prevent shrinking. It has a high cut in the seat, and many reviewers reported the bodysuit is comfortable in their regular size.

According to a reviewer: “The hunt for bodysuits (as well as rompers and jumpsuits) that fit my longer-than-normal torso has been going on for YEARS. I am pleased to say that I have FINALLY found a bodysuit that I can actually snap and doesn’t pull tight! [...] These body suits fit beautifully. Stretchy, light, and comfortable.”

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors and styles: 27

3. The Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Square Neckline That’s So Elegant

Chic and understated, this square-neck bodysuit is an elevated basic that can be dressed up or down. With a stylish low-back design, the bodysuit features wide shoulder straps and subtle darting at the chest. With a cheeky cut in the seat, the garment secures between your legs with a snap closure, and the nylon material is blended with a generous 25% spandex for an ultra-stretchy fit. Reviewers with long torsos stated they’re pleased with the length of this pick, and that in most cases, sizing up isn’t necessary.

According to a reviewer: “True to size and comfy! I have a long torso that bodysuits are usually difficult with, but this fit perfectly!”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

4. A Sleek Bodysuit With Gentle Compression

If you’re looking for an option with a bit of compression and shaping, this long-sleeve bodysuit is a worthy option. Made with a combination of nylon and 48% spandex, it’s designed to create a sleek silhouette — and it’s also the only option on the list with two rows of snaps at the crotch, so you can customize the length. To boot, several reviewers wrote that this garment is comfortable for long torsos. This thong-style suit is only available in a few colors, but you can choose between a round neckline or sweetheart neckline.

According to a reviewer: “I have a long torso, and the snaps still went on with ease, which normally I have to struggle with bodysuits. [...] It is a thong backside, which I prefer, but it is not high cut like most body suits, which I am thankful it’s not. The material is very stretchy...”

Available sizes: X-Small/Small — 3X-Large/4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 5

5. A Bodysuit With A Mock Neckline That’s So Chic

A mock neckline gives this long-sleeve bodysuit a classic look that’ll always be in style. Perfect for chillier days, it’s made from 90% modal (a material famous for its softness) and 10% spandex. With a high-cut seat, it comes in solids like basic black, as well as florals, leopard print, and a celestial star pattern. Some reviewers with self-reported long torsos wrote it’s not quite long enough — so you may want to consider sizing up.

According to a reviewer: “I love how soft it is and how well it fit. I have a long torso so I always worry about bodysuits because they tend to be tight on me. This fit perfect. The bottom is full. Not see through. The top is not right around the neck which I like as well. Highly recommend.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 29

6. A Sleeveless Bodysuit With Fun Print Options

This scoop-neck bodysuit features a simple silhouette that goes with anything casual in your wardrobe, and it’s available in a wide range of vibrant hues and prints — including gingham and oversize florals. Made from a breathable blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the soft bodysuit has a snap closure at the crotch and full coverage in back. Keep in mind that since it has a hefty amount of cotton, you’ll want to wash it in cold water on a delicate cycle, and lay it flat to dry to prevent shrinking. While some reviewers wrote it’s perfect for longer torsos, others recommended sizing up.

According to a reviewer: “This bodysuit is perfect! I have a long torso so I was nervous how it would fit but it fit perfectly.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 28

7. The High-Neck Bodysuit With A Racerback Design

A polished look for warm weather, this long-torso bodysuit features a mock neckline and a racerback design. Made of a moisture-wicking blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex (according to a reviewer), the top features a high-cut bottom and snap closure. Reviewers are split on whether to size up or not, so if you’re concerned, you may want to go one size bigger. Choose from rich shades like wine red and royal blue, or opt for something subtle like heather gray or olive.

According to a reviewer: “I love bodysuits but I'm always apprehensive about buying them because my torso is a couple of inches longer than average. But this one fits me perfectly! It is very soft and has snaps in the crotch. Very cute too, will probably buy another color.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 10

8. A One-Shoulder Bodysuit With An Asymmetrical Cutout

There’s much to love about this one-shoulder bodysuit, from its asymmetrical cutout to its thong-style snap closure, which is helpful if you’re looking to create a sleek silhouette under tight-fitting pants or skirts. The silky fabric consists of 75% nylon and 25% spandex for plenty of stretch. Many reviewers with long torsos wrote this pick works well for their true size. You can take your pick from a variety of neutral colors and muted tones like rust, coffee, and gray-green.

According to a reviewer: “Top is super comfy and fits great!! Only bodysuit that I have ever found that works with my long torso, most are far too short! Can’t wait to order additional colours.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

9. The V-Neck Bodysuit With A Faux Wrap Detail

This versatile V-neck bodysuit has a cute faux wrap detail in front, and it’s made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex fabric for breathability and a bit of stretch. Available in solid brights and neutrals, it secures between the legs with a snap closure and features full coverage in the seat. As this option is made with a generous amount of cotton, you’ll want to prevent shrinking by washing it in cold water and laying it flat to dry. As far as sizing goes, a couple reviewers recommended sizing up for optimal comfort.

According to a reviewer: “Finally a bodysuit that doesn’t ride up and snaps with ease and stays snapped.”

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 13

10. A Ribbed Bodysuit With A Relaxed Henley Neckline

A Henley neckline and racerback design give this tank bodysuit a relaxed, laid-back vibe that’s weekend-ready. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the ribbed top features a snap closure between the legs and a high-cut seat. Choose from an array of solids as well as a leopard-print option — just note that a majority of reviewers recommended sizing up if you have a longer torso. And, since it’s made with cotton, washing it in cold water and laying it flat to dry can help prevent shrinking.

According to a reviewer: “Immediately got on here to order more. The fabric is incredibly comfortable and the perfect stretch. I stayed true to size and it worked out despite my long torso. I love this piece!”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

11. This Supportive Bodysuit With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps

If you’re in the market for a bodysuit that doubles as shapewear, this supportive one-piece is a great pick. According to a reviewer, it’s made from a blend of 78% nylon and 22% spandex, so it’ll offer generous stretch and compression. It also has a couple key features that make it ideal for long torsos: a pair of adjustable spaghetti straps and a double hook-and-eye closure between the legs that enhances security (i.e., no risk of the snaps popping).

The bodysuit comes in your pick of a thong, brief, or mid-thigh bottom, giving you options when it comes to comfort. The knit-in chest support stretches to fit most cup sizes, but the fabric may not offer enough coverage, depending on your preferences. This pick is only available in a small selection of muted tones, but most reviewers reported it works well for longer torsos.

According to a reviewer: “The most comfortable bodysuit I’ve bought to date! [...] I especially loved the bra like clasps at the crotch, comfy, adjustable, and didn’t unsnap during wear like other bodysuits. I’ve got an especially long torso and this had plenty of room. Enough support I could go without a bra and feel ok. I’m going to get in all colors!”

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 3

12. The Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit That’s Great For Nights Out

If you’re looking for something with less coverage, this off-the-shoulder bodysuit is a soft, comfortable pick made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex. Staying in place thanks to a snap closure between the legs, the garment has high-cut leg openings. It comes in both short- and long-sleeve styles in a range of brights, basics, and leopard print, and many reviewers reported the torso length is comfortable in their regular size.

According to a reviewer: “I am almost 5’11 and have a long torso- so I am always nervous about the length of a bodysuit. This one was plenty long enough and so comfortable! I thought it was very flattering and stayed in place.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

13. A One-Piece With A Strappy Open-Back Design

With criss-crossing spaghetti straps, this open-back bodysuit makes a statement. It comes in a limited selection of colors, but it’s also available in a mesh design with ruching if you’re looking for options. Made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, the bodysuit provides decent stretch, according to reviewers, but they noted that you may want to consider sizing up for a longer torso. The thong-style garment doesn’t have a snap closure — so keep in mind that you’ll have to take the whole thing off to use the restroom.

According to a reviewer: “Love this one piece!! Fits very well, straps don’t cut in at all. I was slightly worried because I’m 5’8” and have a long torso but it fit perfectly! Will probably wear to a concert or beach outing.”