If you're anything like me, creating a safe space within your home to feel comfy and cosy in is a real priority. Especially during the pandemic, when we've had to spend more time inside than ever before. What we desire are surroundings that make us feel warm, comforted, and snug. Enter: bouclé, the hottest new interiors trend we're coveting. Hence, the bouclé homeware pieces to get cosy with are well worth the investment.

According to Architectural Digest, bouclé first originated in the late 1940s, when designer Eero Saarinen created a chair for architect Florence Knoll, following her request to create something she could "really curl up in." Saarinen interpreted Knolls brief in the form of a fabric, and thus, bouclé was born. Bouclé can refer to a yarn, "made from a series of looped fiber, or the fabric made from it," per AD, and the name itself is derived from the French word meaning 'curled' or ringed. "Wool is the most common fiber to undergo the technique, though cotton, linen, and silk have also been used for achieving the fabric’s textured hand."

Since its birth, bouclé has gone on to span different categories – it is a Chanel fave, for instance – but it remains a midcentury staple. Hence it's rebirth of late: our love of Scandi style et al. With that in mind, here are seven beautiful bouclé pieces to buy now.