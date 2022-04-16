Boxers are an ultra-comfy, gender-neutral garment that delivers comfort for everybody (and every body). In particular, the best boxers for women are comfy, breathable, and unfailingly versatile — after all, it’s pretty much the only underwear style you can actually show off in public. Whether you’re looking for boxers for bedtime, to head to the gym, or to wear under your clothes, here’s what to look for while you’re shopping.

There are two types of boxers: Looser-fitting shorts, and more fitted boxer briefs. But the name of the game is comfort, so think about what details make you feel best. Do you find very tight clothing restrictive? Look for boxers with a looser fit through the legs and a drawstring waist, which will be ideal for sleeping or lounging. Or perhaps, like me, you adore the hug of compression fabric — in that case, look for material that’s extra-stretchy with a close fit for that secure squeeze. If you’re wearing your boxers as underwear, those tighter options will also create a smooth silhouette under your bottoms, without any annoying rolling or bunching.

Hemlines, too, are important when boxer shopping. Great for anyone who hates ride-up, the hemline of most boxers will reach the top of the thigh (around a 3- or 4-inch inseam). If you’re planning on wearing yours to the gym, errands, or the like, and prefer a little more coverage, choose a boxer with a longer inseam.

What boxers all have in common, though, is that they’re made of breathable fabrics like cotton, Tencel, and MicroModal to wick away moisture and encourage airflow to keep you comfy and dry all day (or night) long.

Whether you’re sleeping, lounging, working out, or recreating that iconic Princess Diana bike shorts look or Rihanna’s poolside shimmer shorts moment, scroll on to shop 13 of the best boxers on Amazon.

1 These Cotton Boxers From A Gender-Inclusive Brand TomboyX Cotton Boxer Briefs Amazon $25 See On Amazon These boxers by gender-inclusive brand TomboyX are made from 95% cotton, so they’ll be breathable, plus 5% spandex, so they’ll keep their shape and hug your body. They feature a 4.5-inch inseam, so you won’t have to worry about ride-up. One reviewer found them so comfortable, they wrote: “I didn't know someone actually made underwear that could fit an athletic build and a really active life. These are so comfortable, they might even replace my soft cotton PJ'S for sleep. The legs don't ride up. There's no bunching fabric in my groin and the cotton stays dry all day.” As an added bonus, you’ll be supporting a queer-founded brand that strives for sustainability in sourcing and fair wages for its factory workers. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

2 A Pair Of Slinky Satin Boxers That Come In 15 Colors & Prints Ekouaer Satin Sleep Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These short satin boxers are a little sweet and a little seductive, with their alluring, satiny shimmer and ever-so-slightly slouchy fit. To feel like the star of a romantic comedy (while you watch one), pair with chunky socks and an oversized sweatshirt — or turn up the heat and wear these with a lacy, longline bralette. The dove gray shade is an elegant choice, but you have 14 more solids and patterns to choose from, like leopard, cacti, and classic blue stripes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Pair Of Calvin Klein Boxers In A Comfy Ribbed Knit Calvin Klein Ribbed Boyshort Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you want a pair of boxers that look like they were literally stolen from a man (but with all the benefits of being designed for a woman), check out these ribbed Calvin Klein boxers. The faux button fly adds a borrowed-from-the-boys touch, the hemline hits top of the thigh, and the stretchy, ribbed MicroModal fabric is characteristically minimalist. These would be so cute with a sweatshirt and chunky socks, or paired with a sports bra for a jog. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Period-Friendly Boxers From Thinx Thinx Modal Cotton Boyshort Amazon $39 See On Amazon These period boxers by Thinx can hold up to five regular tampons’ worth of liquid — and while I know this is possible thanks to an absorbent core and a moisture-wicking top layer, just try and convince me it isn’t magic. These short boxers are made with a supremely soft combination of Supima cotton, Tencel, and elastane that’s stretchy and breathable. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

5 A Pair Of Ultra-Soft Boxers With An Easy, Loose Fit Latuza Boxer Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon These oh-so-soft viscose-and-spandex boxers are perfect for lounging or exercising — with a drawstring waist and loose, airy fit, you’ll have freedom of movement, and you’ll never have to worry about uncomfortable tightness or ride-up. “Plenty of room to be comfortable,” confirmed one shopper. “Not even close to being tight, nice stretchy material, great for wearing around the house and sleeping in.” And how about that ultra-affordable price tag? Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

6 This 4-Pack Of Boxers With Almost 30,000 5-Star Ratings Fruit of the Loom Fit For Me Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This four-pack of boxers from classic brand Fruit of the Loom are so comfortable, they’ve earned nearly 30,000 five-star ratings and reviews from happy Amazon customers. They’re tagless and made from a soft, smooth microfiber with a breathable cotton gusset, and the wider elastic at the waist ensures that they’ll stay put. A hemline that hits just below the top of the thigh offers great coverage. “I love these and wish I had known that existed a long time ago! ” one reviewer raved. “I've told 3 or 4 friends about these already and I've never recommend underwear to other women in life before now!” Available sizes: 9 — 13

7 A 3-Pack Of Hanes Classic Boxer Briefs Hanes Comfort Flex Classic Boxer Brief (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Speaking of classic, consider this three-pack of boxers from tried-and-true brand Hanes. Perfect for anyone who loves variety (and bang for their buck), these tagless, cotton-and-spandex boxers come with a print, solid, and white option, so you can indulge in the luxury of preference. The hemline hits the top of the thigh, so you won’t have to worry about ride-up. One reviewer wrote, “Has a nice, soft feel to them. Barely feels like I'm wearing anything.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 These Crisp Boxers That Are Perfect For Lounging Free People Sunday Morning Boxer Amazon $25 See On Amazon If the name is to be believed, these boxers were literally made for lounging around in bed on slow weekend mornings. They’re made of a lightweight, perfectly rumpled material; and the smocked detailing, cuffed, slightly longer hem, and faux buttons down the front add to the leisure-chic vibe. Need to pop out for coffee? Throw on a chunky sweater and some clogs — you’ll look cute, without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Grab them in Black Sand, the slate gray shade pictured above; or in Brighter Days, a classic dress-shirt blue. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

9 A Pair Of Champion Boxers With A Sporty-Chic Vibe Champion Daywear Boyshort Amazon $12 See On Amazon These boyshorts from Champion will give you all the comfort of a boxer, with all the fun of that spicy red shade. These feature a short inseam and that sporty, logo-emblazoned waistband, which would look so cute peeking out of the top of your waistband, if you’re into the throwback low-rise jean trend. (Is it just me, or does anything with a Champion logo make you feel like a celebrity circa 1997?) Whether you wear them as loungewear or underwear, they’re tagless for itch-free wear, and the stretchy cotton material will be oh-so-comfy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Pair Of Genius Boxers Made With A Temperature-Regulating Material HUE SleepWell with TempTech Boxer Sleep Short Amazon $28 See On Amazon Hot (or cold) sleepers, rejoice: HUE SleepWell has made a pair of sleep boxers in a luxuriously smooth fabric designed to keep you cool when you’re hot — or warm when you’re cool. Genius, right? If you fight with your body temp at night like I do, think of these shorts as the perfect mediator. Meanwhile, a roomy fit, top-of-the-thigh inseam, and ribbon drawstring waist ensures the utmost comfort. Choose from classic black or a chic, subdued leopard print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Pair Of Boxers In A Longer Length Woxer Boxer Briefs Amazon $21 See On Amazon Woxer designs their boxers specifically for women, and this pair features a longer, 9-inch inseam for extra comfort and versatility. That long length means no ride-up; it also means you can pair these with a sweatshirt, thick socks, and some chunky white sneakers for an homage to Princess Diana. The loose-fitting, anti-chafe waistband is perfect for the compression-avoidant, and since they’re designed for women, you won’t have to worry about any seams bothering your sensitive areas. The 95% micro modal material also feels buttery soft against your skin, and it’s naturally breathable and moisture-wicking. One reviewer raved, “Holy moly. I should have bought 10 pairs. Actually, I'm probably going to. MOST comfortable underwear I have EVER worn.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 This Affordable 5-Pack Of Stretchy Seamless Boxers R RUXIA Boxer Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This multi-pack of boxer briefs are short, seamless, and made of a smooth blend of polyester, nylon, and spandex, so they’ll fit effortlessly underneath pants or skirts. With so many adorable colors, though, you might want to show them off as loungewear at home. At under $25 for a pack of five, the value can’t be beat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

