A bra that fits perfectly is like a unicorn — rare, hard to find, and downright magical when you happen upon it. And if you have narrow shoulders, you’ve most likely had your share of bras with ill-fitting straps that always seem to creep their way toward your arms. The best bras for narrow shoulders have straps that won’t slip down, whether it’s thanks to a racerback design, a U-shaped back, or a J-hook that pulls them together towards the center of your spine. They come in a wide variety of designs, including lacy bralettes, supportive underwire bras, and stretchy, breathable styles you can wear to the gym.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Bras For Narrow Shoulders

When it comes to finding the best-fitting bra for your shoulder type, you’ll want to avoid any style with wide-set straps — a balconette bra, for example, is infamous for this. Rather, good bras for narrow shoulders have straps that are set closer together to ensure they don’t slip off your shoulders. Here are the designs to look out for:

Racerback bras: A racerback bra is designed so that the shoulder straps meet in the center of the spine in a Y-shape. This keeps the straps from slipping off your shoulders as they’re being drawn inwards. Rather than clasp in the back, many racerback bras feature a front closure to provide a secure fit.

A racerback bra is designed so that the shoulder straps meet in the center of the spine in a Y-shape. This keeps the straps from slipping off your shoulders as they’re being drawn inwards. Rather than clasp in the back, many racerback bras feature a front closure to provide a secure fit. U-back bras: Bras with a U-shaped back — also known as a leotard back — are also a great choice for those with narrow shoulders. The wide back band and side wings keep the straps securely in place on your shoulders, while also offering extra support for those with larger chests.

Bras with a U-shaped back — also known as a leotard back — are also a great choice for those with narrow shoulders. The wide back band and side wings keep the straps securely in place on your shoulders, while also offering extra support for those with larger chests. Bras with J-hooks or convertible straps: Some bras include a J-hook along the shoulder straps, giving you the option of hooking the straps together to create a racerback style. Similarly, convertible straps can be manipulated into a cross-back design by hooking them diagonally across the back band.

In addition, one way to circumvent the issue of slipping straps entirely is to wear a strapless bra that stays put. The one I’ve included below has a nonslip silicone strip along the bust, so it stays in place under strapless dresses and off-the-shoulder tops.

If your bra straps won’t stay up, you’ve come to the right place — these are my picks for the best bras for narrow shoulders.

1. This T-Shirt Bra With A Lacy Racerback Design

Highlights:

Lacy racerback design

Lightly lined cups

Easy front closure

When it comes to overall style, coverage, and fit for narrow shoulders, it doesn’t get much better than this thin-strap bra with a racerback design. Made of a nylon-elastane fabric blend, the smooth bra lies flat under T-shirts and blouses alike. The back and side bands are made of delicate lace, while the front consists of lightly padded underwire cups and adjustable straps. Plus, a front closure makes it super easy to take this bra on and off. Choose from a variety of subtle neutrals and rich jewel tones.

According to a reviewer: “This bra is great for women with narrow or sloping shoulders who have a hard time keeping shoulder straps in place. [...] The front closure stays closed and makes it easy to put on. Cups are just padded enough for modesty without adding bulk or artificial lift.”

Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 15

2. A Front-Closing Underwire Bra Made With Cooling Fabric

Highlights:

U-shaped back

Easy front closure

Cooling fabric

Designed with an underwire and high U-shaped back, this thick-strap bra from Bali offers great comfort and coverage — not to mention moisture-wicking power, thanks to the cooling fabric. The stretch-foam cups feature a subtle jacquard print and secure together with a convenient front closure. Meanwhile, the underwire is lightly padded to prevent it from digging into your skin. Thanks to the generous amount of support, this bra is a fantastic pick for those with larger chests.

According to a reviewer: “Love this bra - a front closure is a total must in my book!! Very comfortable, and the straps are positioned in a great way so they do not fall off my narrow shoulders! The fabric is wonderful, the fit is perfect, and I may just need to order a few more to have on hand (because unfortunately no bra lasts forever - but wish this did).”

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 9

3. The Seamless, Wire-Free Bralette That Feels Like A Second Skin

Highlights:

Convertible straps

Smooth, seamless construction

Wireless, lightly lined cups

Made of smooth, stretchy microfiber, this wireless bralette from Calvin Klein feels like a second skin. The seamless garment is designed to disappear under clothes, and the adjustable, convertible straps can be crossed in the back or worn straight. There are no hooks or snaps to worry about with this V-neck bralette — the pullover design is completely hassle-free. It also comes with a set of removable pads, so you can control the amount of support.

According to a reviewer: “This bra is absolutely incredible! It's SO soft, smooth and comfortable. It's the perfect everyday bra! [...] The straps never fall down off my shoulders and I feel comfortable for as long as the bra is on my body. I rarely ever wear underwire bras anymore as a result.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

4. An Ultra-Supportive Bra That Comes In Extended Sizes

Highlights:

Comes in 73 sizes, ranging from 34E — 46HH

3-section cups plus wings provide extra support

U-shaped back

With an impressive 4.5-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews, this thick-coverage bra is a solid pick that comes in the widest range of sizes on the list. Made with a blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane, it features a leotard back with straps that are set closer to the spine to prevent slippage. For lots of support, the underwire bra is designed with unlined three-piece cups and side-support panels. The embroidered mesh inserts add a gorgeous touch but lie flat under clothes for a no-show look. Choose from soft neutrals and brights.

According to a reviewer: “I've been curious about the Cate so I finally bit the bullet - and it is PERFECT [...] and the straps are actually set close enough together in back to accommodate someone with narrow shoulders! The cups come up fairly high but not enough to be an issue with clothing...”

Available sizes: 34G — 46HH

Available colors: 27

5. This Lightly Supportive Sports Bra With A Strappy Cross-Back

Highlights:

Strappy cross-back design

Removable foam padding

Stretchy, breathable fabric

This strappy sports bra is ideal for low-impact workouts — like yoga, pilates, or weight-lifting — as well as just lounging around the house. Made of a stretchy, moisture-wicking polyamide-spandex fabric blend, the scoop-neck bra hugs your body without digging into your skin. An elaborate criss-cross racerback adds a touch of style — wear it underneath an oversized tank top or all on its own. There are tons of rich shades to pick from, as well as camouflage and leopard-print options.

According to a reviewer: “I am a 32B and this bra is supportive while looking pretty dang cool from the back. Its more low profile without a lot of extra fabric so I don't think I'd want to jump up and down constantly for a long period of time. If you need to do that then you'll want a more aggressive sports bra. This is great for more passive activities [...] I got it mainly for wearing under tank tops and having the cool crossed straps in the back that would show beneath the tank top.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

6. A Push-Up Bra With A Cushioned Underwire

Highlights:

Convertible shoulder straps

Padded, lifting underwire cups

Silky smooth fabric

With plush padding along the foam cups, this underwire bra with a push-up effect offers moderate coverage. The adjustable, convertible straps can be worn straight or crossed in the back — it’s up to you. The fully cushioned underwire prevents any digging or poking, while a small lace detail in front adds a cute touch. Since the fabric is so silky smooth, this bra is a great choice for wearing underneath T-shirts and other clingy materials.

According to a reviewer: “The push up does just that and is so soft. My shoulders are narrow so straps never stay in place. I cross the straps in the back and it works great! I have this bra in blue too!”

Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 7

7. This Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra With An Optional J-Hook

Highlights:

Underwire and wire-free options available

Optional J-hook pulls straps together

Lightly lined foam cups with concealing petals

Made with Hanes’ signature ComfortBlend material, this T-shirt bra is a soft and supportive pick for everyday wear. The lightly lined foam cups are designed with concealing petals at the nipple area to provide additional coverage. The U-shaped back and hook-and-eye closure help keep the adjustable straps in place, and for extra slippage security, you can use the J-hook to pull the straps together. Choose from underwire or wireless options, depending on your personal preferences.

According to a reviewer: “This bra is a dream come true where comfort is concerned and so versatile. [...] When you adjust the strap length and hook the extra little hook, you will never again be fumbling for a bra strap that has slipped off your shoulder! If you have narrow shoulders this is a ‘big deal.’”

Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors and styles: 15

8. The Smoothing Underwire Bra With Mesh-Trimmed Cups

Highlights:

Convertible shoulder straps

Mesh-trimmed underwire cups

U-shaped back

Designed with both a U-shaped back and convertible, adjustable shoulder straps, this smoothing underwire bra was practically made for those with narrow shoulders. Not to mention, mesh insets along the underwire cups provide extra coverage while adding a touch of style to the overall appearance. The two-ply back is designed to have a flat, smooth effect under clingy clothes, and the interior side slings provide extra support. Plus, there is a range of colors available, from soft neutrals to rich shades of purple, red, and blue.

According to a reviewer: “This bra is exactly what I've been looking for!! I have narrow shoulders, and specifically searched for bras that fit well with this attribute. This one was highly recommended and did not disappoint! [...] This bra has stayed put and is very comfortable all day.”

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 20

9. The Racerback Bralette Made Of Soft, Delicate Lace

Highlights:

Lacy racerback design

Plunging neckline

Lightly lined, wireless design

Made of delicate floral lace, this wire-free racerback bralette is as pretty as it is soft. The chest area has a light lining for fully opaque coverage, but the rest of the garment is unlined and unpadded. It looks lovely peeking out from under an off-the-shoulder top or tank, or you can wear it with a pair of pajama shorts while lounging around the house. The wide back band provides just enough support while still feeling feather-light.

According to a reviewer: “This is the perfect bralette! Enough support to be comfortable, but not so much as to be unnatural. Looks super cute under an off the shoulder top and high rise jeans. So comfortable I can wear it all day and even sleep in it.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

10. A Racerback Sports Bra With Breathable Mesh Panels

Highlights:

Supportive racerback design

Breathable mesh panels

Made of a moisture-wicking nylon-spandex blend

Thanks to a set of breathable mesh panels, this Champion sports bra helps keep you cool and dry while you work out. Perfect for low- to medium-impact activities, the supportive racerback design keeps the wide straps in place, while the smooth, chafe-resistant band prevents any itchiness or bunching up. Champion’s nylon-spandex blend fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking, with a patented odor technology that ensures you stay fresh, all day long.

According to a reviewer: “LOVE this sports bra. Ordered medium, am a 36B, fits like a dream! So comfortable, supportive (though I don't need too much support) and doesn’t pull down on my shoulders as much as other sports bras.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

11. This Wire-Free Strapless Bra With Optional Transparent Straps

Highlights:

Nonslip, silicone-lined cups

Wire-free cups with removable pads

Optional transparent straps

You can avoid the ordeal of straps entirely by putting on this strapless bra underneath your off-the-shoulder clothes. The wire-free bandeau stays securely in place with a nonslip silicone lining along the bust. There are also multiple ways to customize the fit — a pair of removable pads allows you to control the level of coverage, while a set of transparent, convertible straps gives you the option of extra support when you want it.

According to a reviewer: “The material is smooth and ensures a seamless look. It provides support on the upper and lower parts of my bust line. I’ve done the shake and jump up and down test and no pop outs.”