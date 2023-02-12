For the record, there’s absolutely nothing wrong showing a little bit of bra strap, but if you’re someone who would rather keep them under wraps, then you know that not every bra stays successfully hidden beneath spaghetti straps. However, there are plenty of options out there that can get the job done. Whether you’re slipping into a flowy sundress or pulling on a cami, the best bras for spaghetti straps are sure to stay out of sight.

When it comes to wearing outfits with spaghetti straps, strapless bras or bandeaus are an obvious choice, since you’ll never have to worry about rogue straps making an unwanted appearance. However, if you prefer something a little more secure, you can opt for a seamless bralette with extra-thin straps and lower triangle cups that are more likely to go unnoticed, or even a regular underwire bra with thin, removable straps, so you have the option to wear it either strapless or traditionally (with the caveat, of course, that the straps won’t be completely invisible, merely less obvious). A bra with clear straps offers the best of both worlds — security and relative invisibility.

Finally, adhesive bras or silicone nipple covers are ideal for dresses and tops with spaghetti straps, open backs, or plunging necklines. They don’t offer much support, but they definitely won’t be making a surprise appearance.

From supportive strapless styles to bras with micro straps and even a pair of reusable nipple covers, these are the best bras for spaghetti straps.

1 This Multi-Pack Of Cult-Favorite Bralettes With Super-Thin Straps Fruit Of The Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A wildly popular pick on Amazon with over 70,000 ratings and reviews to date, this three-pack of Fruit of the Loom cotton bralettes have super-thin, non-adjustable straps that will stay mostly hidden beneath spaghetti straps. The pure cotton fabric is breathable, soft, and gentle on sensitive skin, and the wider band and two-ply construction offer a good amount of coverage. Plus, they come in a multitude of color combos (including two-packs), so you can color-match them with your top for extra camouflaging. Helpful review: “I wanted something with a spaghetti strap to wear under smocked tank tops in the summer. These are great. They are not supportive enough to exercise in, but great for casual wear. Very comfortable and soft material. I would definitely buy these again.” Sizes: 32 — 44 | Colors: 31 | Material: 100% Cotton

2 A Supportive Strapless Bra With A Non-Slip Lining Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra Amazon $72 See On Amazon “Strapless” and “supportive” aren’t usually two words that go together, but this strapless bra from Wacoal is here to challenge that. Featuring full-coverage, lightly padded foam cups and a cushioned bottom band for added comfort, this bra has both an underwire and supportive boning on both sides to maintain structure, while several rows of hook-and-eye closures at the back let you achieve a nice, snug fit. Plus, a grippy silicone strip along the edges ensure it won’t fall down. This bra also comes with removable, convertible straps, so you can wear it with much more than just your spaghetti-strap tops and dresses. Helpful review: “I never knew there was a comfortable supportive perfect strapless bra until I stumbled on this. All the reviews are true it's the best bra ever! I can wear all kinds of spaghetti strap dresses now and strapless styles without bra straps interfering with the look!” Sizes: 30D — 44G | Colors: 6 | Material: 91% Polyamide, 9% Spandex

3 This 3-Pack Of Seamless Bandeau Bras Boao Strapless Bandeau Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-pack of of seamless bandeau bras are a great option for those who want the no-show benefits of a strapless bra, with the comfort of a bralette. Breathable and stretchy, this tube top-style bra has elastic bands at the top and bottom to secure it in place. It may not be the most supportive bra out there, but several big-busted reviewers wrote that it certainly gets the job done, and the removable pads offer additional shape and nipple coverage. Helpful review: “If you're like me and hate to see exposed bra straps, these are the bras for you! I slip this bra on in the morning and never have to adjust it again until I take it off at night. Sizing does seem to run a tad larger so you may want to consider sizing down.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: Nylon, Spandex

4 This Bra With Thin, Convertible Straps That Also Works With Racerback Tanks Calvin Klein Convertible Demi Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a more supportive option that will mostly stay hidden beneath spaghetti straps, opt for this Calvin Klein underwire bra. The cups are lightly lined to create a natural shape, and the adjustable straps are on the thinner side, so they’ll play nicely with similarly thin straps on your tops and dresses. The straps are also convertible, making this bra the perfect choice to wear with tricky racerback tanks. Helpful review: “This bra checked all of my 36C bra search requirements: it is comfortable, it lifts and supports, and it's invisible under white fitted tops. Plus, as an added bonus, it converts to a racerback. Brilliant.” Sizes: 32B — 38D | Colors: 6 | Material: 89% Polyester, 11% Elastane

5 A Wireless T-Shirt Bra With The Comfort Of A Bralette Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want to wear spaghetti straps but can’t bear the idea of a strapless bra, then you’ll love this popular wireless bra, a crowd-pleaser with over 37,000 ratings and reviews to date. The straps are on the thinner side, so they won’t be too noticeable underneath spaghetti straps. A dreamy hybrid between a T-shirt bra and a bralette, it offers plenty of support and lift, thanks to its lightly lined, naturally shaped cups and a stay-in-place band, but the wireless design and lightweight material have the barely-there feel of a bralette. The seamless design will also remain basically invisible underneath your tops. Helpful review: “This bra fits so well. [...] It gives light support and fits comfortably. It has thin straps so I can wear it with a tank top. Doesn’t cause back pain like a sports [bra]. I tried it on and ordered 2 more.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 84% Nylon, 16% Spandex

6 This Pair Of Cult-Favorite Reusable Nipple Covers Nippies Silicone Nipple Pasties Amazon $27 See On Amazon One way to guarantee that your bra will stay hidden no matter what kind of top you’re wearing is to opt for adhesive nipple covers in lieu of a bra, like this cult-favorite pair with over 21,000 five-star ratings. Made of washable silicone with a sticky lining, these pasties have ultra-thin edges that remain virtually undetectable beneath clothes, not to mention they’re comfortable and also long-wearing, promising to stay in place for up to 12 hours (even amid sweaty conditions). Helpful review: “I have large breasts and I don’t always feel like wearing a bra, especially with cute tops that you would see bra straps. These are the perfect solution. They stay in place once on, and didn’t feel weird at all.” Sizes: Small (Fits A-C cups) — Large (Fits D+ cups) | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Silicone

7 A Best-Selling Adhesive Bra That Comes With A Set Of Pasties Niidor Adhesive Strapless Bra With Nipple Covers Amazon $26 See On Amazon A best-seller with over 10,000 five-star ratings to back it up, this adhesive bra is guaranteed to stay invisible underneath the most revealing tops, including open backs, low-cut fronts, and spaghetti straps. Featuring 3-D cups that offer light support and lift, this easy-to-clean silicone bra has a transparent clasp in the center that allows you to create a hint of cleavage. As an added bonus, the order also comes with two nipple covers, made of the same silicone with a sticky backing. Helpful review: “I’m in LOVE!!! I’ve been searching for a [...] bra to wear with strapless, backless and spaghetti strap shirts/dresses and I’ve always been disappointed with traditional strapless bras. This is the PERFECT solution!! Great support and [...] cleavage without the straps getting in the way. I’ve worn mine about 5 or 6 times now, I always wash with warm water and gentle soap and hang to air dry, then reattach the plastic covering and I’ve not had a problem with the stickiness wearing off. All day wear!!” Sizes: A — G | Colors: 8 | Material: 100% Silicone