White T-shirts are a closet staple, which means a bra you can wear with it should be, too. If you’re reading this, however, you know it’s no easy task. To help you find the best bras for white T-shirts, Bustle reached out Annette Smith, brand director at Montelle Intimates. According to Smith, you’ll want to look for smooth, seamless styles and a bra shade that’s as close to your skin tone as possible (with one surprising exception).

The Expert

Annette Smith has 15 years of experience in the intimates business, with 11 of those spent as Brand Director at Montelle Intimates, a Montreal-based lingerie brand known for its beautiful, high-quality undergarments available in an extensive size range and designed entirely by women.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Bras For White T-Shirts

Color

While a white bra may seem like a smart choice, Smith warns that white will actually be visible beneath a white T-shirt. Instead, she says, “the best solution is to wear a bra that is as close to your skin tone as possible.” Smith also offers another unexpected shade recommendation: “Surprisingly, the other option that works best for all skin tones is a red bra.” Red absorbs the light, so it’ll provide a similar camouflaging effect to a bra that matches your actual skin tone. However, Smith insists that bra must be a true red shade, not something with fuchsia or purple tones.

Still not convinced? Bustle editor Lisa Fogarty put the red bra theory to the test. “Considering how every bra (even a white bra) shows under a thin white T-shirt, I didn’t think there was any truth to the rumor that a red bra stays concealed,” she says. “But I tried out this magic trick using the most violently siren-red bra I own and, rumor confirmed: I could NOT see it under a white T-shirt.”

Style

“For the bra to remain invisible it is best to opt for a T-shirt [or] smooth cup bra to avoid the lace showing through,” Smith says. T-shirt bras (or traditional seamless bras) typically have lined and/or molded cups that help conceal nipples beneath close-fitting tees, if that’s something you’re concerned about, as well as a supportive underwire. Their hook-and-eye closures and adjustable straps also help you achieve a proper fit. As Smith notes, they also lack obvious embellishments that can potentially peek through your shirt.

That said, if it’s comfort you’re after, opt for a seamless bralette that’ll create a smooth silhouette underneath your shirt. Bralettes lack that supportive underwire, and typically have fewer adjustable features, but they might feature removable padding, knit-in molded cups, or a lining for a hint of shape, support, and coverage.

Fit

Apart from style and hue, Smith also notes the importance of wearing a well-fitting bra, which ensures that no “gaping or spillage” will be visible underneath your tee. This Bustle article has some handy tips about how to (easily!) determine your bra size.

1 A Popular, Lightweight T-Shirt Bra With Convertible Straps Bali One Smooth U Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boasting over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this lightweight T-shirt bra is great to wear underneath clingy white tees thanks to its smooth cups and wings that create a seamless silhouette, as well as a generous range of neutral shades to match several skin tones. In addition to an underwire, this bra has an inner sling inside each cup for added lift and support, and its adjustable straps can be converted into a racerback to suit different top styles. The sheer trim along the cups lies flat, so it’ll remain undetectable underneath white shirts. Helpful review: “I'm always on the lookout for bras that are my skin color & slightly translucent to wear with white or ivory blouses. I live in FL & it's hot here. The last thing I want to do is add another layer like a camisole or a tank top underneath a blouse. This bra lets in more air to keep me cooler.” Sizes: 34B — 42DD | Colors: 11 | Material: Polyester, Spandex, Nylon Blend

2 This Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra That Comes In Underwire & Wire-Free Styles Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you choose the underwire or wireless style in the listing, this best-selling T-shirt bra is sure to be invisible beneath your plain white tee, thanks to seamless, lightly padded cups and wings with four-way stretch, which, together, make for a smooth silhouette. (That said, the underwire style linked here will offer additional lift and support.) Because it’s a full-figure style, this bra helps counteract any spillover thanks to some extra coverage. The wide, close-set adjustable straps and extra rows of hook-and-eye closures make it ideal for larger cup and band sizes. It’s offered in a handful of neutral tones, like “Totally Tan” (pictured), “Cappuccino,” and “Beige.” Helpful review: “I am in bra heaven. [...] This bra fits all the requirements. Smooth under t-shirts, nice high sides, comfortable straps and wide back with 3 hooks !!! I don't need any padding but the layer of padding in this bra is not too much. [...] It is very comfortable to wear and makes my clothes look better because my bust is supported and up where it should which creates better shape. Got my first one in white and definitely going to order at least 2 more.” Sizes: 34G — 44DDD | Styles: 43 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

3 A Classic T-Shirt Bra In A True Red Shade Victoria's Secret Pink Wear Everywhere T-Shirt Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon Taking Smith’s advice in stride, try opting for this classic T-shirt bra in a true red shade. It has smooth, lightly lined underwire cups and a seamless silhouette to disappear beneath any tee. The cups are also molded which not only shape, but also help to conceal nipples. Plus, it has adjustable straps that can be converted into a criss-cross racerback style. However, if you prefer a more subtle hue, this bra also comes in an array of neutral shades so you can find one that best matches your skin tone. Helpful review: “Great fit and comfortable. Happy with the quality for a good price.” Sizes: 32B — 38DDD | Colors: 23 | Material: 86% Recycled Nylon, 14% Spandex

4 A Stretchy Pullover Bralette That Comes In Plenty Of Neutral Shades Wacoal B-Smooth Bralette Amazon $36 See On Amazon Silky soft and and super stretchy, this wireless bralette ticks all of Smith’s boxes: The seamless design creates a smooth silhouette, and there are plenty of “nude” shades to choose from, in addition to a true red color. This bralette is also equipped with both knit-in support and removable foam pads for shape and modesty, and the wide, non-adjustable straps help evenly distribute weight (and they won’t dig into your shoulders). Helpful review: “Comfy, SO comfy!!! I’m getting tired of wearing underwire every day but want a bra that is still supportive [...] under t-shirts and blouses. This one hits the mark.” Sizes: 32 — 44 | Colors: 44 | Material: 79% Nylon, 21% Spandex

5 This Seamless, Scoop-Neck Bralette That Disappears Under Shirts Maidenform Pure Comfort Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lightweight pullover bralette looks and feels like you’re wearing nothing at all, making it a comfortable choice for wearing with your white T-shirts. Just as Smith advises, this scoop-neck bralette has a seamless construction and fused edges that won’t interrupt your silhouette, plus a pair of silky, no-show removable pads for optional additional coverage. In place of an underwire, it’s designed with targeted support and a stay-in-place band, as well as adjustable straps. It comes in a few neutral shades that can work with a range of skin tones, as well as red. Helpful review: “ Very comfortable AND Great Support! Can't say enough good things about this bra...super comfy, soft, and looks great under clothes [...] and the adjustable straps are a plus!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 61% Nylon, 39% Spandex

6 This Seamless Balconette Bra With A Hidden Underwire DELIMIRA Seamless Balconette Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon The sweetheart neckline on this balconette bra will remain undetectable beneath your fave low-cut white T-shirts — thanks also to its seamless, lightly padded cups and a hidden underwire, which adds to the comfort factor. As an added bonus, the adjustable straps are wide and cushioned for added comfort. It comes in 21 colors, at least eight of which are designed to match a range of skin tones. Helpful review: “This bra fits really well and is great quality. It's perfect to wear under t-shirts as it doesn't show through. It has a nice shape and feels very comfortable.” Sizes: 34B — 44F | Colors: 21 | Material: 82% Polyamide, 18% Spandex

7 This Multi-Pack Of V-Neck Bralettes That Come In A Range Of Shades & Sizes Kalon Demi Padded Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Perfect for pairing with lower-cut white T-shirts, these V-neck bralettes come in a convenient pack of four, so you always have one on deck. They’re seamless and underwire-free, but they do have hook-and-eye closures and adjustable straps, so they’re more adjustable than your typical pullover bralette. Removable pads offer additional coverage and shape. Those with bigger breasts seeking more support can opt for the brand’s “big” or “plus” sizes, which feature a longer band with an extra row of hook-and-eye closures and wider straps. These also come in seven skin tone-inspired shades, like “Chocolate,” “Mocha,” and “Ivory Blush.” Helpful review: “These are very comfortable everyday bralette. The color is the right shade of nude that I can wear under white/see through tops.” Sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large (available in big and plus) | Colors: 17 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex

8 This Longline Seamless Bralette From A Cult-Favorite Brand True & Co True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon True & Co has developed a cult following for making comfortable bras with inclusive sizing, and this pullover bralette (available in both standard and full cup sizes) is no exception. This seamless bralette is made from a buttery soft fabric which creates a smooth silhouette and offers more support than flimsier styles. It also keeps its shape over lots of wears and washes. In place of an underwire, it has sculpted support beneath the breasts, along with removable pads. Finally, the high back, wide straps, and longline silhouette offer full-coverage support, but the scoop neck won’t peek out from tees with similar necklines. Helpful review: “This fit great and was an absolute DREAM to wear! So so soft. I didn’t know bras could be like this! This is perfect for under a t shirt or sweater. It has a very smooth look. [...] This doesn’t give enough lift to give cleavage, but enough to give you a little boost. The removable cups smooth and shape [...] I was worried about how this bra would do in the laundry, but I have been pleasantly surprised. It has held up during multiple washes.” Sizes: XS — XL; 1X — 2X | Colors: 29 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

9 A Red Cotton Underwire Bra At An Affordable Price Fruit Of The Loom Stretch Cotton Extreme Comfort Underwire Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking for a cotton bra to match your cotton T-shirt? Look no further than this true red underwire bra made from breathable cotton, plus a hint of spandex for a comfy fit that won’t show through your white tee. The two-ply, non-padded cups create a natural shape and a smooth look, and the lower neckline is great for V-necks. This classic bra is finished off with wide, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure in back — and let’s not overlook that affordable, under-$15 price tag, which makes this a bra worth buying in multiples. Helpful review: “Very comfortable, great support, perfect size, good quality and look great under t-shirts and blouses. I will order more of this bra.” Sizes: 34B — 42DD | Colors: 8 | Material: 90% Cotton, 10% Spandex