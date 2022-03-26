The 5 Best Brushes For Thinning Hair, According To Experts
By Rachel Bar-Gadda
When you're experiencing hair loss, something as simple as watching your everyday hairbrush accumulate strands can be a major source of stress. Using the right hair tools — which are often made with natural materials — can help curb shedding and give you more peace of mind. Bustle reached out to Nubia Rëzo, founder of Rëzo Salon in New York City, to learn what to look for when choosing the best brushes for thinning hair. Rëzo says, “For thinning hair, it is advised to use only gentle brushes. A soft bristle brush is convenient enough to detangle, but gentle enough to where it will not rip your hair out.”
What Kind Of Brush Should I Use For Thinning Hair?
For thinning hair that is fine to medium in texture, natural boar bristles are often recommended because they are among the softest bristle options available. “[Boar bristles] run through the hair without yanking the hair from the root,” hair restoration specialist Abe Ayesh tells Bustle. Ayesh, who is the founder of Eternal Hair and Esthetics, adds: “Boar bristle brushes will also help spread the natural oils of the hair while activating the scalp and increasing circulation to the hair follicle to stimulate hair growth.”
With that said, boar bristles may prove too flexible to effectively detangle texturized and natural hair types. A brush designed with a blend of nylon and boar bristles can be gentle enough for thinning hair while offering the detangling help you need.
How Do You Brush Thinning Hair?
Even if you own the best brush for thinning hair, Ayesh cautions against overbrushing your hair, as that can cause more breakage and hair loss. “Be gentle, never tug at your hair, and it helps to condition and use a detangling spray to help loosen tangled strands and avoid damaging hair further,” says Ayesh.
And remember: wet hair requires an even gentler hand. “It’s important to avoid brushing your hair when it’s wet because that is the state when it's most susceptible to further breakage,” Ayesh advises. If you must detangle your hair while it’s wet, only use a brush that is recommended for wet hair. For your convenience, there’s one of Amazon’s best-selling wet brushes below.
Dealing with thinning hair can be a source of anxiety, but the right brush can help. Know that all of the brushes on this list are specially designed to support thinning hair, so you can feel better about your hair care routine.