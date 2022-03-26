When you're experiencing hair loss, something as simple as watching your everyday hairbrush accumulate strands can be a major source of stress. Using the right hair tools — which are often made with natural materials — can help curb shedding and give you more peace of mind. Bustle reached out to Nubia Rëzo, founder of Rëzo Salon in New York City, to learn what to look for when choosing the best brushes for thinning hair. Rëzo says, “For thinning hair, it is advised to use only gentle brushes. A soft bristle brush is convenient enough to detangle, but gentle enough to where it will not rip your hair out.”

What Kind Of Brush Should I Use For Thinning Hair?

For thinning hair that is fine to medium in texture, natural boar bristles are often recommended because they are among the softest bristle options available. “[Boar bristles] run through the hair without yanking the hair from the root,” hair restoration specialist Abe Ayesh tells Bustle. Ayesh, who is the founder of Eternal Hair and Esthetics, adds: “Boar bristle brushes will also help spread the natural oils of the hair while activating the scalp and increasing circulation to the hair follicle to stimulate hair growth.”

With that said, boar bristles may prove too flexible to effectively detangle texturized and natural hair types. A brush designed with a blend of nylon and boar bristles can be gentle enough for thinning hair while offering the detangling help you need.

How Do You Brush Thinning Hair?

Even if you own the best brush for thinning hair, Ayesh cautions against overbrushing your hair, as that can cause more breakage and hair loss. “Be gentle, never tug at your hair, and it helps to condition and use a detangling spray to help loosen tangled strands and avoid damaging hair further,” says Ayesh.

And remember: wet hair requires an even gentler hand. “It’s important to avoid brushing your hair when it’s wet because that is the state when it's most susceptible to further breakage,” Ayesh advises. If you must detangle your hair while it’s wet, only use a brush that is recommended for wet hair. For your convenience, there’s one of Amazon’s best-selling wet brushes below.

Dealing with thinning hair can be a source of anxiety, but the right brush can help. Know that all of the brushes on this list are specially designed to support thinning hair, so you can feel better about your hair care routine.

1 An Affordable Brush Made Of 100% Soft Boar Bristles BLACK EGG Boar Bristle Hair Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Boasting more than 6,500 Amazon ratings, this popular brush is made of 100% boar bristles that won’t tug at hair or cause damage. The natural bristles naturally massage the scalp to distribute sebum for a healthy, shiny head of hair. It’s made with a durable wood handle and it comes with a convenient wooden hair comb and three hair ties — all for less than $15. Helpful Review: “I have thin AND thinning hair and I didn't realize how much I needed this brush/comb set until I received it. It's so gentle and smooths my hair beautifully without pulling or plastering it down. [...]”

2 Worth The Splurge: A Boar Bristle Hair Brush With A Classic Pedigree Mason Pearson Sensitive Boar Bristle Hairbrush Amazon $225 See On Amazon Mason Pearson is an iconic British family company celebrated for 130 years for its quality brushes. If you’re ready to take the plunge and invest in a boar bristle brush that can last a lifetime, this is the pick for you. This brush is specifically designed for those with sensitive scalps and is constructed with 100% natural fine boar bristles that are ideal for those with thinning or fine hair. Its contoured cushion pad is made by hand to ensure bristles more effectively massage your scalp and distribute natural oils through your strands. It detangles hair very gently and features a plant-based plastic handle. Helpful Review: “I have very fine, thinning hair, a little above shoulder length. The Mason Pearson sensitive brush is so gentle, yet so efficient, that it allows me to brush my hair 100 times at night and keep it shiny even though my hair is so fragile. These brushes last forever if you follow the care instructions. The price seems ridiculously high, but the brushes are worth it!”

3 A Mixed-Bristle Brush That’s Great For Detangling Spornette Classic German Porcupine Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mixed-bristle brush combines the power of German boar bristles and nylon to distribute oil from your scalp to your hair and offer detangling and gentle care for all hair types, including coarse and texturized hair. The term “porcupine” refers to the unique way these bristles are clustered together to help keep stray hairs smooth. It has a lightweight wooden handle, a relatively affordable price tag, and more than 1,200 reviews. Helpful Review: “[...] Since using this brush, I've noticed that I have less hair breakage, which is important for color-treated hair like mine. Since the boar bristles in this brush help distribute your hair's natural oils from your scalp down the shaft of your hair to where you need it, it is ideal for avoiding breakage and promoting hair growth.[...]”

4 A Vented Round Brush With Hybrid Boar Bristles FIXBODY Boar Bristle Round Hairbrush Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have thinning hair, this round brush can help deliver the gentlest of blowouts for added volume. It uses a combination of boar bristles and nylon to help detangle as well as increase shine and smoothness. The natural bristles distribute sebum from the scalp to help smoothen hair and keep flyaways at bay, and it has a rubber handle that is comfortable to hold. The lightweight barrel of the brush is well ventilated to prevent heat damage and features a high heat-resistant ceramic coating that is anti-static. It comes in three different sizes (2.5 inches, 3 inches, and 3.3 inches, which is shown here) and has garnered over 5,500 reviews. Helpful Review: “This is just what I was looking for. I did not want a small size as I like the larger round brush and this one is perfect for me. I am a big hair woman and this brush helps me get the look I want without pulling or snapping my hair at all. My hair glides through the bristles and no snags or pulling on my ever-thinning hair as each strand is precious if you know what I mean. Great quality for the price and happy customer here. [...]”

5 This Best-Selling Brush Designed For Wet Hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Amazon $9 See On Amazon If brushing wet hair is a must for you, then turn to this incredibly popular wet brush with over 33,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating. It’s designed to masterfully detangle fragile, wet hair with “IntelliFlex” bristles, which are made of soft and flexible nylon. This brush is able to painlessly untangle the most intense of knots without causing breakage or split ends, and the ball-tipped bristles work to massage the scalp and increase circulation. The brush’s handle is made of plastic and comes in all sorts of fun colors such as aqua (pictured above), purple, and even a Hello Kitty pattern. Helpful Review: “I LOVE the Wet brush and have not used anything else since I bought one several years ago. It's kind to my fine, thinning, curly hair and keeps damage to a minimum. I'd never use anything else. It also comes in many colors to match your decor. Once you use it, you'll never use anything else!”