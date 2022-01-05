Beauty
Featuring French tips, animal print designs, and more.
Instagram/@haileybieber; Instagram/@beyonce
Before you hit the salon (or your own polish collection) for a 2022 mani, feast your eyes on some inspo. Behold, the 12 best celebrity nail art looks of 2021 — featuring the head-turning fingertips of Hailey Bieber, Beyoncé, and more.
Bieber proves minimalist nail designs can still feature fun, artistic details. Case in point? Her daisy-spotted mani, created by her go-to nail artist Kimmie Kyees. Tiny white florals are spaced out over a sheer base, and the yellow center serves as a colorful pop.